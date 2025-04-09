Wagner has much to consider when deciding whether to return to Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The buzz around Northwest Arkansas the past few days has been that it's basically a coin flip as to whether veteran guard DJ Wagner is going to remain a Razorback or hit the portal.
Now, officially, Wagner hasn't posted this publicly, nor has he told anyone on the "Hogs on SI" staff, so this has to be taken with a grain of salt. Still, it begs for analysis as to why this is should it be true.
After all, Wagner is coming off a dominant season where down the stretch he carried the load as a prolific point guard who flourished as a team leader. Until he took over the reins, things were as unsteady as the ropes bridge on the school playground.
The standard go-to fans like to lean on is money. It's the one way they can reason someone going elsewhere instead of continuing to be a Razorback if the player is successful.
It may be possible. A lot of money is having to be thrown around to meet the needs of this team and it's possible there's not enough to fend off offers from other schools.
Wagner doesn't seem like the type of player who would leave a system that fits him so well if the money is close, but should he take maximum money elsewhere, who is to blame him. His window to make big money shrinks by the day, and no one ever knows when health may suddenly turn on them.
Still, it just doesn't feel like the possible culprit here. It has to be something more meaningful.
It seems more likely that he is weighing whether his coach truly has learned a lesson or whether old habits die hard.
Calipari has always had an obsession with freshmen. It was his fatal flaw in his later years at Kentucky.
It was also a problem this past season. Freshman guard Boogie Fland was too shiny of a toy to resist.
As a result, Calipari put the ball in his hands rather than trusting the experience of Wagner.
The result was instability as everyone felt a little out of place and nothing ran smooth. When injuries finally forced Wagner to take over as team general, he immediately proved he had been the better, more natural option for the role.
Arkansas flourished and the wins came. Even though Calipari had said older players bring championships and there was clear evidence for the case as the wins piled up with Wagner, it was hard to shake that Wagner would have remained out of position had Fland not needed surgery on his hand.
Going into the off-season, it seems obvious there should be no question Wagner should run the point while freshman pups Darius Acuff and Maleek Thomas develop under him. However, Wagner has to wonder whether his coach thinks that.
He has to examine what life as a Razorback would be like if Calipari reverts to his old form and hands the floor leadership to one of the incoming freshmen. That means either playing out of position again or coming off the bench.
Wagner has already proven too much in the SEC and NCAA Tournament to let that happen to him again with so little time left to prove to NBA scouts he can play at that level. If he has the slightest indication Calipari is going to turn away from him again, he has no choice but to go elsewhere.
It won't be personal. It doesn't mean he doesn't want to be a Razorback.
It's just business and sometimes business is hard. Wagner has the most important decision of his life to date.
It needs time and consideration. It might be frustrating to fans, but he is owed whatever time he needs.
He will make it when he is ready. In the meantime, fans can grab up a quarter and start flipping it over and over.
That might be the only insight they get for a while.