No. 1 Auburn Tigers vs. No. 15 Mississippi State Preview, News, Notes, Key Players

Mississippi State’s Josh Hubbard this year:



-38% from 3 on 15.4 attempts/100

-65% at the rim (up from 44% last year), 3 dunks

-4.9 to 1 AST/TO ratio



Dynamic athlete and great shotmaker, I think he has a chance to be one of the rare sub-6’0 guards that plays in the NBA pic.twitter.com/27g5vaVfVB