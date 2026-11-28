Analysts, talking heads and fans around the world have been making their picks for the Auburn Tigers’ upcoming matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide, but one prospect made his pick for the Iron Bowl somewhat public: on Saturday morning, 2027 defensive prospect James Branch flipped his commitment from the Plains to Alabama.

BREAKING: Class of 2027 Safety James Branch has Flipped his Commitment from Auburn to Alabama, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’3 215 S from Baltimore, MD had been Committed to the Tigers since July



“I’m going to show you”https://t.co/Md0Vvj51bW pic.twitter.com/s4OtYlhhDN — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 28, 2026

Branch is a three-star athlete who committed to Auburn back in July, but Alabama offered the Maryland native on November 8 before hosting him for a visit last weekend, a late push that seemed to be enough to flip Branch to Kalen DeBoer’s squad.

Branch, a potential two-way prospect, currently ranks as the 43rd-best athlete in the country as well as the 13th-best in-class player from his home state of Maryland. He’s received attention as a potential linebacker, safety or wide receiver, making him a versatile prospect that has garnered attention from many of the top schools in the country.

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Even after this loss, the Tigers’ recruiting class still stands as the 12th-best in the country, unchanged from where it was before Branch’s flip. Though Branch’s flip didn’t change much in terms of rankings, the Tigers will certainly still feel the loss of the high-level defensive commit, who could have brought plenty of depth to the Tigers’ linebacker or safety core in the coming seasons.

Branch’s Flip Could Be the Boost Auburn Needs

Though it may sound counter-intuitive, Branch’s flip could very well be the emotional boost that the Tigers need to take down Alabama in Tuscaloosa this evening. Don’t believe me? Look simply to Nash Johnson, who famously flipped his commitment from the Plains to Georgia just days before the Tigers took on the Dawgs–Auburn and Georgia fans alike know how that game ended.

The players in Auburn’s locker room have seen analysts all around the country pick against them this morning, but now, one of their own has essentially publicly picked not only against them in this game, but also in their future, which could prove to be an essential motivator for the Tigers as they prepare for their Iron Bowl matchup, which is now just hours away.

Perhaps a win over the Tide could see Branch flip back to the Plains, though it’s worth noting that Johnson has held his commitment to Georgia, even after the Tigers’ win in Athens. Regardless, a win over the Tide could bolster many aspects of Auburn’s recruiting, even if Branch is well and truly gone for good.

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