REPORT: Ole Miss has offered Lane Kiffin an extension

Per an Ole Miss media member, Lane Kiffin has received an extension offer from the school.

The Lane Kiffin drama between Auburn and Ole Miss isn't going away. 

With most members of the Auburn media labeling him as the favorite to be Auburn's next head football coach, Ole Miss is aiming to keep him in Oxford. 

Richard Cross of Sportstalk Mississippi and the Ole Miss Network is reporting via a tweet from his account that Ole Miss has offered Lane Kiffin a deal. 

The tweet reads:

Lane Kiffin has a received a new contract offer from Ole Miss that would make him one of the ten highest paid coaches in college football. It's now a waiting game to see if he will receive an offer from Auburn. More details this afternoon on @SportsTalkMiss starting at 3.

There are rumors about Kiffin to Auburn seem to be heating up and Ole Miss rolling out an offer and opening the checkbook to keep him only adds validity to what we are hearing about the Tigers pursuing Kiffin. 

Kiffin led Ole Miss to a 10-win season a year ago and looks to be on pace to do the same this season. Still, an official offer from Auburn will speed this process along one way or another. 

Ole Miss finishes its regular season Thursday night against Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving. 

Oct 15, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin walks off the field during a timeout during the first quarter of the game against the Auburn Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
