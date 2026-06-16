Auburn Teases New Commitment Ahead of Top Target’s Decision Day

The Auburn Tigers have been dominating in recruiting as of late, to the point where Alex Golesh, in his first year as a head coach in the SEC, already has a top-10 class in the country. ESPN recently rated his class as the No. 10 in the country, while 247Sports’ Composite Rankings currently have the Tigers at No. 7.

Now, the Tigers have an opportunity to make a top-level class even stronger, as top Auburn target Knyair Crumb will announce his commitment tomorrow night. Crumb is a three-star safety who currently ranks as the No. 48 safety in the 2027 class as well as the 12th-best player from his home state of Maryland.

It’s ‘bout that time for Auburn safety target Knyair Crumb, who’s set to announce his commitment live tomorrow night (VIP) https://t.co/pAk5Jln97R pic.twitter.com/Cgn78ZLG2M — Christian Clemente (@CClemente247) June 16, 2026

As it stands, the Tigers currently stand with a 87% chance to land Crumb, per Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine, though earlier this month, two 247Sports analysts logged predictions for Crumb to land on the Plains. Other schools on Crumb’s list include Penn State, Syracuse and Virginia Tech, and Syracuse currently leads the rest with a 6% chance to land Crumb.

Additionally, Alex Golesh teased a new commitment to Auburn last night, using his traditional format of a ‘War Damn!’ post. Last time, a tweet like this meant the Tigers had landed Nate Kamba, a four-star defensive lineman, and Auburn fans are eagerly awaiting to see which recruit ‘pops’ this time.

War Damn! 🦅 — Alex Golesh (@CoachGolesh) June 16, 2026

The main reason that Golesh’s post could be referring to anyone but Crumb is the timeline– Golesh put that post up last night, just under 48 hours before Crumb is to announce his commitment. Usually, the posts are followed by a same-day or next-day announcement, though it could be that Crumb notified Golesh of his decision last night and is simply waiting until his set time to announce it to the rest of the world.

If Crumb commits to Auburn, he would be the second safety in the Tigers’ 2027 class, joining Chance Gilbert, a four-star from Sharpsburg, Ga, who was the result of a massive recruiting win over Georgia just over a week ago.

The wildest part about Golesh’s post is that if no one else ends up committing, due to a change in heart or any other reason, the Tigers’ class is already strong enough to stand on its own. In fact, that may be an understatement, as the Tigers’ class currently boasts eight four-stars and 10 three-stars.

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