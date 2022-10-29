Skip to main content

Auburn vs Arkansas depth chart update: Freshman Holden Geriner starting at QB

The Tigers are starting true freshman Holden Geriner at quarterback.
An unexpected change to Auburn's starting lineup before the Arkansas game: True freshman Holden Geriner is starting at quarterback.

Sophomore Robby Ashford has started the last four games for the Tigers, completing 46.8% of his passes for 769 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. There has been no injury update on Ashford, nor or backup TJ Finley - who injured his shoulder vs Penn State in week three.

Here is the entire depth chart for the game.

Offensive depth chart

QB 12 HOLDEN GERINER (6-3, 212, FR.)

1 T.J. Finley (6-7, 250, Jr.) OR (?)

Robby Ashford (6-3, 212, Fr.)

RB 4 TANK BIGSBY (6-0, 213, Jr.)

27 Jarquez Hunter (5-10, 202, So.)

TE 25 JOHN SAMUEL SHENKER (6-4, 250, Sr.)

86 Luke Deal (6-5, 257, Jr.)

WR/X 11 SHEDRICK JACKSON (6-2, 202, Sr.)

Camden Brown (6-3, 202, Fr.)

WR/H 6 JA'VARRIUS JOHNSON (5-10, 160, Jr.)

5 Jay Fair (5-10, 180, Fr.)

WR/Z 0 KOY MOORE (6-1, 192, So.)

16 Malcolm Johnson Jr. (6-1, 195, Jr.) OR

Omari Kelly (6-0, 176 Fr.)

LT 77 KILIAN ZIERER (6-7, 312, Sr.)

Brenden Coffey (6-7, 293, Sr.)

LG KAMERON STUTTS (6-5, 339, Sr.)

76 Jeremiah Wright (6-5, 335, Jr.)

C 71 BRANDON COUNCIL (6-4, 328, Sr.)

50 Jalil Irvin (6-3, 313, Sr.)

RG 65 ALEC JACKSON (6-5, 321, Sr.)

58 Keiondre Jones (6-4, 340, Jr.)

RT 68 AUSTIN TROXELL (6-7, 309, Sr.)

65 Alec Jackson (6-5, 321, Sr.)

NOTES: Geriner is getting his first collegiate start.

Defensive depth chart

EDGE 29 DERICK HALL (6-3, 256, Sr.)

39 Dylan Brooks (6-4 232, RFr.)

DE 25 COLBY WOODEN (6-5, 284, Jr.)

91 Morris Joseph Jr. (6-2, 281, Sr.)

NT 99 JAYSON JONES (6-6, 328, So.)

92 Marquis Burks (6-3, 302, Sr.)

DT 50 MARCUS HARRIS (6-3, 294, Ir.)

5 Jeffrey M'Ba (6-6, 313, So.)

MLB 0 OWEN PAPPOE (6-1, 225, Sr.)

32 Wesley Steiner (6-0, 237, Jr.)

WLB 13 CAM RILEY (6-5, 230, Jr.)

9 Eugene Asante (6-1, 216, Jr.) OR

46 Jake Levant (6-1. 224, So.)

CB NEHEMIAH PRITCHETT (6-1, 182, Sr.)

23 J.D. Rhym (6-1, 181. Fr.)

CB 4 D.J. JAMES (6-1, 174, Jr.)

36 Jaylin Simpson (6-1, 178, Jr.)

S 10 ZION PUCKETT (6-0, 207, Jr.)

27 Marquise Gilbert (6-2, 178, So.)

S 1 DONOVAN KAUFMAN (5-10, 205, So.)

20 Cayden Bridges (6-2, 202, RFr.)

Nickel 6 KEIONTE SCOTT (6-0, 185, So.)

Austin Ausberry (6-0, 203 Fr.)

NOTES: No major changes are made to the defensive depth chart. Keionte Scott has been moved off the backup CB list and now sits as the starter at nickel.

Special teams depth chart

PK 26 ANDERS CARLSON (6-5, 215, Sr.)

38 Alex McPherson (5-9, 150, Fr.)

P 91 OSCAR CHAPMAN (6-3, 202, Jr.)

38 Alex McPherson (5-9, 150, Fr.)

H 91 OSCAR CHAPMAN (6-3, 202, Jr.)

13 Trey Lindsey (6-1, 200, Sr.)

LS 67 JACOB QUATTLEBAUM (6-1, 229, Sr.)

42 Kyle Vaccarella (6-3, 226, RFr.)

PR 6 KEIONTE SCOTT (6-0, 185, So.)

6 Ja'Varrius Johnson (5-10, 160, Jr.)

KR 27 JARQUEZ HUNTER (5-10, 202, So.)

6 KEIONTE SCOTT (6-0, 185, So.)

Damari Alston (5-9, 209, Fr.)

Nehemiah Pritchett (6-1, 182, Sr.)

NOTES: A bit of shuffling at kick returner - Scott moves over as one of the starters, and Pritchett moves down.

