GALLERY: Photos from Auburn's loss to Arkansas

Take a look at some of the shots from inside Jordan-Hare for Auburn vs Arkansas.
It was a day without defense for the Tigers.

Auburn lost 41-27 to Arkansas on Saturday afternoon, a game in which very little defense was played on the Tigers' part. Auburn has now allowed over 1,000 yards rushing in their last three games after letting the Hogs run for 290.

The 3-10 record Bryan Harsin has over the last 13 games is Auburn's worst 13-game streak since the 1949 and 1950 seasons.

Rough.

The Tigers (3-5, 1-4 SEC) now turn their attention to Mississippi State next week.

Here are some photos from the loss.

Auburn football team runs onto the field vs Arkansas. Led by Anders Carlson and Barton Lester.
Ja'Varrius Johnson vs Arkansas.
Camden Brown scores a touchdown.
Camden Brown
Shedrick Jackon
Nehemiah Pritchett
Jayson Jones
Jayson Jones and Marquis Burks look for the play call to come in vs Arkansas.
Donovan Kaufman
Kam Stutts vs Arkansas
Ja'Varrius Johnson
Camden Brown celebrates after scoring a touchdown vs Arkansas.
Malcolm Johnson Jr.
Robby Ashford
Jarquez Hunter
Derick Hall
Tank Bigsby scores against Arkansas
Aubie
Marcus Harris
Barton Lester
Nehemiah Pritchett in pregame warmups vs Arkansas.
Tank Bigsby
Robby Ashford
Tank Bigsby
Robby Ashford
Colby Wooden vs Arkansas
Auburn defense vs Arkansas
Holden Geriner in pregame warmups vs Arkansas.
Derick Hall vs Arkansas
Tank Bigsby
Tyler Fromm in warmups before Arkansas.
Camden Brown vs Arkansas
Colby Wooden vs Arkansas
Keionte Scott in warmups before Arkansas.
IMG_2768
Derick Hall, Nehemiah Pritchett, and Donovan Kaufman celebrate after recovering a fumble vs Arkansas.
Bryan Harsin vs Arkansas
IMG_2799
Derick Hall vs Arkansas
IMG_2744
Donovan Kaufman
Robby Ashford
Holden Gerniner
Derick Hall
Auburn defensive front lines up vs Arkansas
DJ James in warmups vs Arkansas.
Nehemiah Pritchett
IMG_2688
Donovan Kaufman
Desmond Tisdol
IMG_2946
Aubie the Tigers
Tony Hunley Jr during warmups vs Arkansas.
IMG_2694
Robby Ashford in warmups vs Arkansas.
Malcolm Johnson Jr. and J'Varrius Johnson in warmups.
IMG_2762
IMG_2721
IMG_2764
IMG_2672

