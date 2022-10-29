GALLERY: Photos from Auburn's loss to Arkansas
Take a look at some of the shots from inside Jordan-Hare for Auburn vs Arkansas.
It was a day without defense for the Tigers.
Auburn lost 41-27 to Arkansas on Saturday afternoon, a game in which very little defense was played on the Tigers' part. Auburn has now allowed over 1,000 yards rushing in their last three games after letting the Hogs run for 290.
The 3-10 record Bryan Harsin has over the last 13 games is Auburn's worst 13-game streak since the 1949 and 1950 seasons.
Rough.
The Tigers (3-5, 1-4 SEC) now turn their attention to Mississippi State next week.
Here are some photos from the loss.
