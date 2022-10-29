Live Updates: Auburn vs Arkansas
Auburn and Arkansas are getting warmed up to kick off in just a few moments. The Tigers (3-4, 1-3 SEC) are in desperate need of a win to stay in the hunt for a bowl game while the Razorbacks (4-3, 1-3 SEC) are looking to build on the momentum they created with a win over BYU before the bye week.
You can follow along below for updates on the action.
0-0 1Q
Anders Carlson kicks the ball away and the Razorbacks will start with the football.
After a great play to start the game from Owen Pappoe the Tigers forced a punt. Freshman quarterback Holden Geriner is getting the ball.
Well folks Robby Ashford is quarterbacking the Auburn Tigers today.
Damari Alston comes in and cracks off a first down run.
The referees are reviewing the previous play to see if Tank Bigsby lost the football.
After review Auburn keeps possession.
Ashford is sacked and the Tigers will have to settle for a field goat attempt.
Pregame
Must read stories on the matchup
REPORT: Harsin on players seeking redshirts
Landen King enters the transfer portal
Auburn and Arkansas FPI update
Auburn's offensive line PFF grades
Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!
Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter
Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube