Live Updates: Auburn vs Arkansas

Follow along here for live updates for the Tigers' matchup with the Razorbacks.

Auburn and Arkansas are getting warmed up to kick off in just a few moments. The Tigers (3-4, 1-3 SEC) are in desperate need of a win to stay in the hunt for a bowl game while the Razorbacks (4-3, 1-3 SEC) are looking to build on the momentum they created with a win over BYU before the bye week.

You can follow along below for updates on the action.

0-0 1Q

Marquis Burks before the Arkansas game

Anders Carlson kicks the ball away and the Razorbacks will start with the football.

After a great play to start the game from Owen Pappoe the Tigers forced a punt. Freshman quarterback Holden Geriner is getting the ball. 

Well folks Robby Ashford is quarterbacking the Auburn Tigers today. 

Damari Alston comes in and cracks off a first down run. 

The referees are reviewing the previous play to see if Tank Bigsby lost the football. 

After review Auburn keeps possession. 

Ashford is sacked and the Tigers will have to settle for a field goat attempt. 

Pregame

Bryan Harsin greets the Auburn fans at Tiger Walk

Must read stories on the matchup

REPORT: Harsin on players seeking redshirts

Landen King enters the transfer portal

Top five matchups to watch

Auburn and Arkansas FPI update

Lindsay's Locks: Week Nine

How Auburn can beat Arkansas

Auburn's offensive line PFF grades

The Auburn family is ready to go 1-0 this week with a win against Arkansas.
