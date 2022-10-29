WATCH: Tank Bigsby rips off long TD run vs Arkansas

We've got a ball game in Jordan-Hare, folks.

Auburn found the endzone for the first time in the second quarter after an electric 41-yard TD run from Tank Bigsby.

The drive started at Auburn's own seven-yard line after punt returner Keionte Scott made a poor decision to let the ball bounce instead of catching it at about the 40. Despite this, Robby Ashford got the momentum going following a 34-yard scramble on third and six.

Playground football. It's when Auburn's offense has been at its best this season.

The Tigers already have 140 rushing yards on 21 attempts in the first half. Ashford and Bigsby are both averaging over seven yards per carry Last contest against Ole Miss, Auburn's running game suddenly ignited after having no consistent push all season. Fans were wondering if the ground game would continue to find success after getting Bigsby going against the Rebels.

So far, it has.

Arkansas still leads Auburn 17-10 with time winding down in the second quarter and will receive the ball at the start of the second half.

You can watch the highlight run by Tank Bigsby below.

Must read stories on the matchup

REPORT: Harsin on players seeking redshirts

Landen King enters the transfer portal

Top five matchups to watch

Auburn and Arkansas FPI update

Lindsay's Locks: Week Nine

How Auburn can beat Arkansas

Auburn's offensive line PFF grades

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch