Auburn football rounds out its home schedule with a favorable opponent, hosting the Samford Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium with hopes to pick up its seventh win of the season.

Head coach Alex Golesh will look to close out his first slate on the Plains with a strong win, playing an FCS program that is looking to also set its culture in stone under a first-year head coach. On the flip side, Auburn will look to continue its momentum before heading to Tuscaloosa to play No. 3 Alabama next weekend in the Iron Bowl.

Regardless of the opponent, Golesh has one word on his mind that he wants his team to do when the game ends this Saturday.

“The biggest challenge to our guys right now, as we continue to go through the month of November, is truly just one word, which is ‘Finish,’” he said on Monday.

The contest against Samford is also Senior Day, where Auburn will honor a plethora of players who will finish out their academic careers, although there’s a possibility of others getting extra years of athletic eligibility. A few of those players are also seniors who have transferred with Golesh from USF to Auburn. Center Cole Best and quarterback Byrum Brown are among those who have been critical contributors for the group.

Auburn is preparing for a “unique” Samford team, however, despite it being its first game this season against a Power Four opponent.

“You’re playing a team that’s coming in, again, it’s their last game in year one, and they play extremely hard,” Golesh said. “They present some challenges in the sense that defensively, it’s a unique scheme. It’s a unique prep, and we have to be really, really detailed out in our prep offensively.”

Most are expecting the Tigers to take care of business at home, being the perfect conclusion to the first home slate for Golesh, taking two losses to Florida and LSU at Jordan-Hare Stadium. However, the goal will be, like he said above, to finish, and looking to go 4-0 to close out November will be the dream finish, especially against Alabama.

Auburn’s head coach will look to gain more momentum going into a matchup with the top-3 team from this Samford game.

“We have to be prepared, ready to rock and roll,” he said. “This week, more than anything else, is about us going and finishing the week the right way for our fans, for our seniors, and to make it the very best it can be as a program if we finish the right way at home.

Samford Bulldogs (4-7, 4-4 SoCon) vs. Auburn Tigers (6-4, 4-4 SEC): What You Need to Know

Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, AL

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

When: Saturday, Nov. 21, 2:30 p.m. CT

Watch: SEC Network and ESPN App

Play-by-Play: Dave Neal

Analyst: Cole Cubelic

Sideline Reporter: Tori Petry

Play-by-Play: Andy Burcham

Analyst: Jason Campbell

Sideline Reporter: Ronnie Brown

Odds: Auburn is a 48.5-point favorite to win away on Saturday, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The over/under line is set at 59.5 points.

Disclaimer: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

Weather: Rain is on the docket for the Plains on Saturday. There’s a 90% chance of precipitation throughout the day, with it being about 60% by the time kickoff comes around.

Series History: Auburn leads the all-time series against Samford, 29-0-1. The Tigers have never lost to the Bulldogs at home. That last time the two teams met, Auburn took down the in-state program 45-13 in September 2023.

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