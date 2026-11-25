The biggest time of year for shopping is upon us, and stores around the country are prepping themselves for a massive influx this year’s Black Friday. Though the Auburn Tigers likely won’t be waiting in line for big deals at malls and stores, like many of the rest of the country, there are still plenty of items on Alex Golesh’s shopping list as he prepares for next season.

This season has proven that, though the Tigers are in the midst of their best season since 2019, they are still in need of some upgrades at key positions, as well as needing to fill some holes that will be left by graduating seniors. Let’s break down three major areas that Golesh and company will be looking to fill, perhaps with some big deals in the Black Friday spirit.

Offensive Line

Golesh joked early in the season that his offensive line needed prayers, and though they’ve largely banded together and have had some strong moments, by and large, the unit could use some upgrades. Thankfully, the Tigers have already been busy in the recruiting ranks, landing three four-star offensive linemen and two three-star offensive linemen, and if they can hang onto that group, the future of the unit seems to be in good hands.

However, Golesh would have a difficult time sending a unit fully composed of freshmen out in SEC play next season, so in the meantime, he may need to hit the portal to shop for some top-level offensive line options to fill the time it’ll take for that group to develop.

There are some strong, young options on the Plains, like Kail Ellis, but one man does not make a line, and the Tigers will need to find some more effective blockers if they want to revitalize their rushing attack and make sure their quarterback isn’t the most sacked in the SEC.

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Quarterback

Speaking of the most sacked quarterback in the SEC, Byrum Brown, the Tigers’ signal-caller, is in his final year of eligibility this year, so the Tigers will have to find a new leader in 2027. Tristan Ti’a, an Oregon State transfer, dazzled against Samford, but the Tigers would still be wise to pick up a portal option or two to have a proper quarterback battle in the spring.

Notably, the Tigers have relied on dual-threat quarterbacks for the majority of their past few seasons, with the exception of Payton Thorne, while Ti’a typically prefers to be more of a pocket passer. Perhaps the Tigers could go find a strong dual-threat option in the portal and test the two philosophies against each other in the spring to make sure that whoever is in the saddle is the best fit for their offense in 2027.

Secondary

The Tigers’ secondary has struggled quite a bit this season, though injuries have played a big part in that issue. Even so, the Tigers’ cornerbacks have not been the strongest this season, and other options are available that could plug and play in DJ Durkin’s defense, which has struggled against the deep middle and quick slants this season.

The secondary is the most recruited group in Golesh’s 12th-ranked 2027 recruiting class, boasting six recruits, but like the offensive line, it’d be tough to immediately implement a group of freshmen into an SEC defense. Older, more experienced options could be a great fit for the Tigers, as they’d not only provide a veteran presence for the younger players to learn under, but also a level of experience that should make Auburn’s passing defense quite a bit stronger.

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