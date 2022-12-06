Skip to main content

Auburn football offers Western Michigan DE Andre Carter

Carter absolutely balled out during his senior season.
The Tigers are trying to shore up their defensive line.

Auburn has officially offered Western Michigan defensive end Andre Carter, per Allen Trieu of 247Sports. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Carter, a fifth year senior, dominated in 2022, accumulating 70 of his 135 career tackles, 13.5 of his 29 TFL, and seven of his 14 career sacks. Carter also has six career forces fumbles and nabbed an interception and a safety this past season.

The 6-foot-5, 245-pound lineman finished the season with a PFF grade of 80.5 - 82nd best in the country (would have been second-best on Auburn). He was a three-star coming out of high school in the 2018 recruiting cycle.

With the departures of Derick Hall, Colby Wooden, Morris Joseph Jr. and Marquis Burks, the Tigers are in need of some depth across the defensive line.

After the transfer portal opened up on December 5th Auburn also offered FIU tight end Rivaldo Fairweather.

Here's a look at our transfer portal wish list for the Tigers, now including DE Andre Carter.

Western Michigan defensive lineman Andre Carter plays during an NCAA college football game, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
