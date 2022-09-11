WATCH: Robby Ashford throws an INT

The transfer quarterback saw an opportunity, but not the safety

Despite an early depth chart change, TJ Finley started the 1st drive at QB. After a drive that went backwards due to penalty and ended in a punt, Auburn students made their feelings towards the QB battle known: "We want Robby"

The student section got Robby Ashford in the 2nd drive. After three plays that moved the chains to midfield, Ashford spotted a wide-open Landen King up the left sideline and fired a ball up the field...right into the facemask of a waiting defender.

San Jose State thankfully wasn't able to do anything with the opportunity, eventually turning the ball over after three plays with no yards gained.

The Auburn Tigers are 1-0 after defeating the Mercer Bears in week one

