WATCH - TJ Finley gallops for a 4th quarter touchdown

TJ Finley isn't going quietly.

Named the QB1 before the season, he didn't see the field again against Mercer after the 2nd interception of the night, and then Auburn opened the San Jose State matchup by bringing back the "or" on the QB depth chart.

After being shaky early against San Jose State, he settled down and found his groove. Since his 1st quarter INT, Finley is 10-13 for 130 yards and a 4-yard TD run, giving Auburn a 24-13 lead in the 4th.

It was some of the only consistent offensive production on the night for an Auburn squad that only had one wide receiver touch the ball in the 1st half and could never really find their offensive footing in the 1st half, finishing with more penalty yards (75) than passing yards (70).

The Auburn Tigers are 1-0 after defeating the Mercer Bears in week one

