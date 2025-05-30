Auburn Misses Cut for Five-Star WR
Initially in the running for Miami (Fla.) Northwestern five-star receiver Calvin Russell, the Auburn Tigers will now have to look elsewhere as it looks to continue building its receiver class in the 2026 cycle.
Russell, who had included the Tigers in his top 12 in March, on Thursday trimmed his list down to eight schools with Florida, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Michigan, North Carolina, Oregon and Syracuse listed.
Auburn missed the cut alongside Alabama, Georgia and USC.
Russell has only taken one visit so far with a trip to Florida, one that seemingly greatly improved the Gators chances due to head coach Billy Napier's and receiver coach Billy Gonzales' individual histories of sending receivers to the NFL.
"The coaching staff, the history they've got with guys going in the draft," Russell said after leaving his official visit at Florida. "Stuff like that... Coach Napier has helped the program go up and up ever since he's been here. He's been recruiting me since ninth grade, and ever since he's recruited me, the program has gotten better and better every year."
Meanwhile, Auburn will go back to the drawing board to search for its third receiver commit in the class. The Tigers currently hold pledges from Douglassville (Ga.) Douglas County four-star Devin Carter and Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna three-star Denairius Gray.
Additionally, the Tigers are finalists for Warner Robins (Ga.) Houston County four-star receiver Kavon Conciauro and Alexander City (Ala.) five-star Cederian Morgan, who will announce his commitment on July 2.
Conciauro will visit Auburn on June 6, while Morgan will visit Auburn on June 13.