Auburn Daily

Auburn Misses Cut for Five-Star WR

The Auburn Tigers initially made Calvin Russell's top 12 but will now look elsewhere for its third receiver commit in the class of 2026.

Cam Parker

Miami Northwestern's Calvin Russell Jr. breaks a tackle during the Class 3A state championship on Dec. 14, 2024.
Miami Northwestern's Calvin Russell Jr. breaks a tackle during the Class 3A state championship on Dec. 14, 2024. / Chet Peterman / Special to The Post / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Initially in the running for Miami (Fla.) Northwestern five-star receiver Calvin Russell, the Auburn Tigers will now have to look elsewhere as it looks to continue building its receiver class in the 2026 cycle.

Russell, who had included the Tigers in his top 12 in March, on Thursday trimmed his list down to eight schools with Florida, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Michigan, North Carolina, Oregon and Syracuse listed.

Auburn missed the cut alongside Alabama, Georgia and USC.

Russell has only taken one visit so far with a trip to Florida, one that seemingly greatly improved the Gators chances due to head coach Billy Napier's and receiver coach Billy Gonzales' individual histories of sending receivers to the NFL.

"The coaching staff, the history they've got with guys going in the draft," Russell said after leaving his official visit at Florida. "Stuff like that... Coach Napier has helped the program go up and up ever since he's been here. He's been recruiting me since ninth grade, and ever since he's recruited me, the program has gotten better and better every year."

Meanwhile, Auburn will go back to the drawing board to search for its third receiver commit in the class. The Tigers currently hold pledges from Douglassville (Ga.) Douglas County four-star Devin Carter and Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna three-star Denairius Gray.

Additionally, the Tigers are finalists for Warner Robins (Ga.) Houston County four-star receiver Kavon Conciauro and Alexander City (Ala.) five-star Cederian Morgan, who will announce his commitment on July 2.

Conciauro will visit Auburn on June 6, while Morgan will visit Auburn on June 13.

More From Auburn Tigers on SI

feed

Published
Cam Parker
CAM PARKER

Cam Parker is a contributing writer at AllGators.com of FanNation-Sports Illustrated and is a recent graduate of the University of Florida with a degree in journalism. He also covers and broadcasts Alachua County high school sports with The Prep Zone and Mainstreet Daily News. When he isn't writing, he enjoys listening to '70s music such as The Band or Lynyrd Skynyrd, binge-watching shows and playing with his cat, Chester.

Home/Recruiting