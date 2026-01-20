How to watch, score prediction for Baylor basketball vs. No. 12 Texas Tech

Baylor has lost its last four of five games since Big 12 play began. The Bears have fallen to some of the top teams in the conference: Iowa State, Houston, and Kansas. The lone win Baylor picked up was on the road against Oklahoma State.

But Baylor has a chance to regain its footing with two games this week. Both being at home, it begins on Tuesday night against No. 12 Texas Tech. The Red Raiders are 14-4 (4-1) and tied for second in the Big 12.

Here's how you can see Baylor back in action, our prediction, and some game notes.

How to watch

Day: Tuesday, Jan. 20

Tuesday, Jan. 20 When: 8 p.m. CT

8 p.m. CT TV : Peacock

: Peacock Announcers: James Westling and King McClure

James Westling and King McClure Radio : Baylor Sports Media Network

: Baylor Sports Media Network Where: Foster Pavilion (Waco, Texas)

Leading Players

Baylor

Points: Cameron Carr - 20.5 PPG

Rebounds: Caden Powell - 7.5 RPG

Assists: Obi Agbim - 3.4 APG

Steals: Tounde Yessoufou 2.1 SPG

Blocks: Cameron Carr - 1.5 BPG

Texas Tech

Points: JT Toppin - 21.6 PPG

Rebounds: JT Toppin - 11.2 RPG

Assists: Christian Anderson - 7.4 APG

Steals: Christian Anderson - 1.6 SPG

Blocks: JT Toppin - 1.9 BPG

Score Prediction

Baylor has had a couple of issues to start Big 12 play. Slow starts and finding a third guy to step up. The Bears struggle hitting the open shot and finding a consistent shotmaker alongside Cameron Carr and Tounde Yessoufou has been real issues for the Bears.

Texas Tech is one of the best teams in the nation, but shockingly, the Red Raiders have a middle-of-the-road offense and defense in the conference. JT Toppin and Christian Anderson make Texas Tech and if Baylor can slow one of them down -- it could have a fighter's chance.

But until we see Baylor beat a good team in conference play, it's hard to pick the Bears -- even at home.

Final score: Texas Tech 82, Baylor 75

Baylor hosts 12/12 Texas Tech for the 151st matchup in program history on Tuesday night on Peacock.

Tuesday is Baylor's "Immortal 10" game where they will honor the 10 players killed in a busaccident in Georgetown, Texas on Jan. 22, 1927.

On the 99th anniversary of the accident, current Baylor players will wear the names of the "Immortal 10" on the back of their jerseys.

Baylor looks for its first ranked win of the season against former Baylor player andAssistant, Grant McCasland, who spent five years as a Baylor assistant from 2011-2016 before taking over as Arkansas State head coach for one season in 2016-17.

Drew is 3-6 all time when facing a former assistant as a head coach.

BU owns a 40-30 program record in Waco against the Red Raiders, with the Bears winning eight of the last ten matchups at home, the last loss coming on Jan. 11, 2022, 62-65.

Overall in the series, Texas Tech has taken the last three competitions, two in Lubbock and one in Kansas City at the Big 12 Championship Tournament.

