Is Austin Reaves Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Spurs vs. Lakers)

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves has played in the last four games since returning from a calf injury, but this status for Tuesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs is up in the air.

Los Angeles is playing the second night of a back-to-back on Tuesday, so it has yet to release an injury report. However, it's hard to see the team pushing Reaves too much, especially since he's been on a minutes restriction since returning to action.

On Monday night in the Lakers' loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, Reaves played over 28 minutes and finished with 16 points and seven assists. L.A. was without Luka Doncic in that game, and it's possible Doncic, Reaves and LeBron James could all miss Tuesday's game.

Oddsmakers are expecting the Lakers to be short-handed in this matchup, as DraftKings has them set as 7.5-point underdogs at home against Victor Wembanyama and company. Los Angeles was a 6.5-point underdog on Monday against the Thunder (who didn't have Shai Gilgeous-Alexander) and that was with James and Reaves both in action.

Doncic (hamstring) was ruled out for Monday's game, and it's hard to see him returning the next day with the All-Star break approaching.

This season, Reaves is averaging 25.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game while shooting 50.8 percent from the field and 36.3 percent from beyond the arc. He's been limited to just 27 games due to multiple calf injuries.

The Lakers will release an injury report later on this afternoon, and it wouldn't be shocking if Reaves is ruled questionable or out for this matchup. Los Angeles has one more game after Tuesday before the All-Star break, as it'll take on Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

