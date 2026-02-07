How to Watch, Final Score Prediction for Baylor Basketball vs. No. 7 Iowa State

Baylor has won back-to-back games for the first time since December. The Bears are hoping to continue their winning ways, but a third win in a row will be well earned if Baylor can do so. The Bears head to Ames, Iowa on Saturday for a game against No. 7 Iowa State.

The Bears dropped the first game of the two-game series earlier this season. Baylor lost to Iowa State, 70-60. Freshman Tounde Yessoufou shot just 4-of-13 from the field and scored 10 points. Baylor will need much more from him and Cameron Carr's typical production to pull off this upset.

Here's how you can watch, our prediction, and some notes.

How to watch

Day: Saturday, Feb. 7

Saturday, Feb. 7 When: 1:00 p.m. CT

1:00 p.m. CT TV : ESPN

: ESPN Announcers: Dave Flemming and Sean Farnham

Dave Flemming and Sean Farnham Radio : Baylor Sports Media Network

: Baylor Sports Media Network Where: Hilton Coliseum (Ames, Iowa)

Leading Players

Baylor

Points: Cameron Carr - 19.4 PPG

Rebounds: Caden Powell - 7.0 RPG

Assists: Obi Agbim - 3.4 APG

Steals: Tounde Yessoufou 2.0 SPG

Blocks: Cameron Carr - 1.4 BPG

Iowa State

Points: Milan Momcilovic - 18.6 PPG

Rebounds: Joshua Jefferson - 7.8 RPG

Assists: Tamin Lipsey - 5.5 APG

Steals: Tamin Lipsey - 2.4 SPG

Blocks: Blake Buchanan - 1.0 BPG

Score Prediction

Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Baylor has played well as of late, but the Bears are going to need to play flawlessly in order to beat Iowa State. The Cyclones have just two losses this season and Iowa State has a top-three offense and defense in the loaded Big 12 Conference.

The only thing that gives Baylor any hope is that Iowa State is just in the middle of the pack in rebounds. The Bears have a chance to crash the glass and get some offensive rebounds. Since Caden Powell has been inserted into the starting lineup, Baylor's rebounding numbers continue to improve and both Cameron Carr and Tounde Yessoufou have done a good job of getting boards.

Baylor is going to need to shoot the ball really well, and while we know the Bears can, it's not easy to win in Ames.

Final score: Iowa State 84, Baylor 71

Saturday will mark the 52nd meetup between the two teams, having met in January this season in Waco.

No. 3 ISU took the win 70-60 against BU in Baylor's second conference game of the season.

Baylor is 7-15 in Ames, its last win at Hilton Coliseum coming on Jan. 1, 2022 where 1/1 Baylor took down 8/8 Iowa State, 77-72.

The 2022 win was the last time BU won against a top-10 road Big 12 opponent.

BU was won two of its last three games, with back-to-back wins at WVU and vs. Colorado.

Baylor is shooting 46.2-percent from the field and averaging 73.8 points in its last five games versus 40.1-percent field goals and an average of 66.8 points in its first five games of the conference season.

In its win versus Colorado, BU went up by 24 points at the half, the biggest halftime margin in a Big 12 game since 1/27/21 vs. Kansas State (54-26).

