Baylor's Starting Lineup and Sixth Man if the Season Started Today

Baylor Basketball wasted no time making moves in the transfer portal, and the starting rotation for the Bears has gone through some big changes since our last starting lineup prediction. Take a look at who Scott Drew would roll out if the season started today:

Kayden Mingo - Point Guard

Feb 28, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Kayden Mingo (4) | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Probably Scott Drew's biggest get of the season, Kayden Mingo is a 6'3" guard who averaged 13.7 points in his freshman season at Penn State.

Keep an eye on Mingo's three-point shooting; if he can improve to a 35% shooter from deep, Kayden Mingo will be a very valuable weapon for the Baylor offense

While headlines mostly surround his undeclared brother, Kayden is expected to take another leap this year and secure a spot in the rotation for the Baylor Bears.

Isaac Williams IV - Shooting Guard

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Williams is the only player on this list who got time on the floor last season. As much as Baylor loves Isaac Williams and is happy he is finishing his career in Waco, his starting spot could be in jeopardy with the potential addition of 5-star Dylan Mingo.

But as it stands right now, Isaac Williams would likely slot in at the shooting guard. This is by no means a hole in the offense; there are hopes for Williams to take another step in his game next season.

He is already a solid three-point shooter and a scrappy defender but could benefit from developing his finishing around the rim.

Isaac Celiscar - Small Forward

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After playing two years with the Yale Bulldogs, Isaac Celiscar has joined Baylor for his junior season. Celiscar averaged 13.2 points on an impressive 57.3% field goal percentage and brought down 6.3 boards a game last season.

The 6'6" forward will have a high ceiling with the Bears, making a huge improvement from his freshman to sophomore season; Celiscar still has plenty of room to grow. Averaging 22.3 points in his last three games, the forward could be a versatile piece for the Bears.

Evan Chatman - Power Forward

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Baylor's most recent addition, Chatman is returning to his home state after playing his first season at UAB, averaging 8.8 points and a notable 8.8 rebounds per game. He is yet another player expected to take a leap in his game over the 2026-2027 season.

Chatman's 6'8", 220-pound frame paired with Celiscar and Juslin Bodo Bodo will make the Bears' starting rotation a big advantage over smaller opponents who will struggle to get rebounds.

Juslin Bodo Bodo - Center

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Maybe the biggest question mark in the rotation, Juslin Bodo Bodo missed the entire 2025-2026 season with injury. Time will tell if Coach Drew is going to pursue someone to take over the center position, but right now, Bodo Bodo will get the nod.

In his two seasons at High Point, he averaged 9.0 rebounds and 1.7 blocks. If he plays up to his defensive metrics in the upcoming season, he will be far from a liability for the Bears.

Brett Decker Jr. - 6th man

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Brought on by Scott Drew on April 11th, Brett Decker Jr. is an absolute deadeye from deep, shooting 49% from beyond the arc at Liberty last season, but will probably not make the starting five as it stands right now.

Decker Jr. will space the floor very well for the Bears while demanding constant attention from opposing defenses; if the guard can develop other parts of his game before the season tips off, he could secure a starting spot.

He could still bring tremendous value as a role player. It's a hard job, but if he can bring energy off the bench and hit some threes in 15 to 20 minutes per game, Baylor will be a hard team to prepare for.