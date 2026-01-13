Former Baylor star safety Jalen Pitre wreaks havoc in Texans’ playoff win

Former Baylor safety Jalen Pitre delivered one of the most complete defensive performances of Wild Card Weekend, anchoring a dominant effort as the Houston Texans rolled past the Pittsburgh Steelers 30-6. In a game defined by physicality and disruption, Pitre led Houston with seven tackles and added two tackles for loss, setting the tone for a defense that never allowed Pittsburgh to settle in.

Houston smothered the Steelers from the opening drive, holding veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers to just 146 passing yards while forcing two backbreaking turnovers, a pick-six and a scoop-and-score, that flipped the game early. Pitre’s impact went beyond the box score. His range, downhill aggression, and instincts consistently erased space in the middle of the field, embodying the identity of a Texans defense built to hunt.

From Waco Enforcer to NFL Disruptor

Jan 1, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Baylor Bears safety Jalen Pitre (8) gestures after a play against the Mississippi Rebels in the second quarter of the 2022 Sugar Bowl at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-Imagn Images | Chuck Cook-Imagn Images

That physical edge is nothing new for Baylor fans. At Baylor Bears, Pitre carved out a reputation as one of the Big 12’s most versatile defenders after converting from linebacker to safety. Across his junior and senior seasons, he totaled 195 tackles, 97 solo stops, and an eye-popping 30 tackles for loss, earning All-America honors in his final year.

Selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Pitre has carried that disruptive profile straight into the league. He plays with linebacker force and defensive back awareness, thriving in traffic and consistently arriving at the ball with bad intentions. That blend has made him a core piece of Houston’s defensive resurgence.

The All-Pro Snub Conversation

Nov 18, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre (5) reacts during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Despite that production, Pitre narrowly missed AP All-Pro recognition this season, a result that raised eyebrows inside and outside Houston. The Texans earned three All-Pro selections, all on defense: Will Anderson Jr. and Derek Stingley Jr. landed First Team honors, while Danielle Hunter earned Second Team recognition.

Listed as a slot cornerback in voting, Pitre finished third behind Philadelphia Eagles safety Cooper DeJean and Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James. DeJean earned 86 points, James 73, and Pitre 29. In 14 games, Pitre posted 74 total tackles, 12 passes defended, and four interceptions while missing three games due to a concussion.

Context matters. Houston allowed just 183.5 passing yards per game (eighth-fewest in the NFL) and 17.4 points per game (second-fewest behind only the Seattle Seahawks). The Texans finished with 19 interceptions, tied for third-most with the Los Angeles Chargers and Pitre matched Stingley with four picks while nearly doubling his tackle totals. That gap highlights a familiar reality: name value still drives postseason recognition.

Carrying Baylor Forward

Sep 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre (5) during the game against the Chicago Bears at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

All-Pro debate aside, Pitre’s Wild Card performance reinforced his value. He remains one of the league’s most dynamic young safeties: physical, versatile, and relentlessly active.

As Houston advances to the AFC Divisional Round to face New England Patriots and rookie quarterback Drake Maye, Baylor’s imprint will again be felt on the NFL’s biggest stage. For Baylor fans, it’s another reminder: Jalen Pitre still shows out when the lights are brightest.

