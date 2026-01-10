Three Texans Selected to NFL All-Pro Teams

The Houston Texans' roster has been awarded a trio of AP NFL All-Pro selections for this season right ahead of the postseason action unfolding around the league.

All three of those selections reside on the defensive side of the ball, as defensive end Will Anderson Jr. and cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. were named to the All-Pro First Team, while defensive end Danielle Hunter claimed an All-Pro Second Team nod.

It's the first All-Pro selection through Anderson's three years in the league, a second-straight First Team nod for Stingley after reaching similar heights in 2024, and Hunter's claimed the second All-Pro selection of his career as well, his last coming in 2018.

For the Texans, it's the franchise's most All-Pro selections in a single season since 2016.

Texans Claim Three Defenders on All-Pro Team

The Texans had a few others within reach of those All-Pro honors outside of the aforementioned three. Nico Collins had a standout season as Houston's top wideout, logging a fourth-straight season over 1,000 yards in the process, and Jalen Pitre, who was eligible to sneak in as a nickel, was stumped by both Cooper DeJean and Derwin James, who were selected ahead of him.

However, three players on the board for the Texans is certainly an impressive achievement, especially when factoring in the way this team started this season off on a 0-3 skid, then fell to a 3-5 record before rattling off nine-straight wins, and now in the playoff picture for a third consecutive season.

Houston's All-Pro components were certainly a major part of that success in the second half of the season.

Anderson and Hunter have found their way into being the league's most dangerous duo off the edge in present day, as well as forging themselves into being one of the most impressive one-two punches upfront that the NFL has seen in recent memory.

They've combined for 31 sacks throughout the season, forced a combined six fumbles, have powered the way behind Houston's number-one-ranked defense for yards allowed per game and EPA allowed per play, and now both can have an All-Pro selection to show for it.

As for Stingley, he's continued to lock down as one of the league's best and most consistent corners on a weekly basis, and this season, was able to bounce back from a slow and injury-plagued start to have yet another season as a top-two defender on the boundary in the NFL.

The three selections are a credit to the talent and resiliency the Texans have shown throughout the season, especially on the defensive side of the ball, to now be unanimously deemed one of the top collective units within the postseason landscape. Throwing three All-Pros out onto the field certainly bolstered that claim.

Yet, the work is far from done for the Texans, though. They'll have a playoff date on the horizon against Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers, with hopes to claim a third-consecutive Wild Card victory, and keep fueling their extensive win streak to ten games and further advance in one of the most memorable seasons in franchise history.

