Elite 2027 QB will visit Baylor this weekend
The Baylor Bears are bringing one of the best quarterbacks in the 2027 class to Waco this weekend for their matchup against Samford. Malachi Zeigler, the No. 95 recruit in the country according to 247, is taking an unofficial visit with the Bears this weekend.
Zeigler is from Benton, Louisiana and ranks as the No. 9 quarterback in the 2027 class. He holds offers from a ton of schools, such as Baylor, SMU, Michigan, Miami, Ole Miss, Auburn, Tennessee and others, and Baylor has made him a priority in their 2027 class.
With Sawyer Robertson's recent success at the QB position and Baylor's large NIL budget, the Bears are quickly becoming a very attractive destination for young QBs. The Bears will have to beat out some of the top teams in the country if they want to land Zeigler, but they have the ability, both financially and from a development standpoint, to draw him to Waco.
This is going to be a big weekend for the Baylor Bears. They're going to roll out the red carpet for Zeigler and do everything in their power to make a lasting impression. If they can secure his commitment, they'll have their QB of the future coming in two years.
Here's 247's Gabe Brooks' scouting report on Zeigler:
Above average size with an impressive build at this early stage. Flashes a big arm in game situations and the elite camp circuit. Not only capable of pushing the ball vertically, but displays excellent short-to-intermediate velocity, and has done so in multiple live evaluations in Spring 2025. Also has shown accuracy and touch nuance to multiple levels. Ball gets out with conviction. Sophomore tape shows flashes of these traits, but the need for more consistent playmaking ability and production in pads. Capable runner who can extend plays to throw or gain chunk yardage as a scrambler. Performs with a calm, poised field demeanor and does not seem to panic when things break down. Started 10 games as a sophomore for valuable learning experience, compiling 997 passing yards, 555 rushing yards, a 6-6 TD-INT ratio, and seven rushing TDs. Will look to take the next step from a production standpoint entering his junior campaign, but notably and encouragingly completed 65.5 percent of his sophomore throws. Multi-sport athlete with baseball and basketball experience. Live performances in Spring 2025 provide key evaluation opportunities that suggest immense long-term potential. Confident in a high-major projection with physical tools and field demeanor that suggest the best is yet to come.
