Elite 2027 QB will visit Baylor this weekend

4⭐️ 2027 QB and top 100 prospect Malachi Zeigler (@MalachiZeigler) tells me he will take an unofficial visit to Baylor this weekend.



The priority target holds offers from Michigan, Miami, Ole Miss, Tennessee, TCU, Auburn, and SMU among others. #SicEm 🐻



📸: malachizeigler/IG pic.twitter.com/ucGK6u9DJ0