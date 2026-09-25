Baylor football opens Big 12 play in McLane Stadium on Saturday against the Colorado Buffaloes at 11 a.m. The Bears are two-score favorites in the matchup as both teams enter at 2-1 on the season.

Head Coach Deion Sanders and the Buffs got the best of the Bears in a dramatic 2024 battle. Here are five of my predictions for the rematch:

1. Lagway throws for 4

Sep 12, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback DJ Lagway | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lagway is 'probable' for the game on Saturday but will still likely be limited in his use in the run game. His arm talent against a questionable Colorado defense is the perfect scenario for DJ to fill up the stat sheet. I expect him to have multiple 30+ yard connections, finding Gavin Freeman down the field and stretching out the Buffs' defense.

2. Baylor's ground game still struggles

Sep 12, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears running back Dawson Pendergrass | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"[The running backs] are not where we need them to be," Aranda said. It's true, the Bears are averaging 3.7 yards per carry on the rush this season, mostly against teams that they should gash on the ground. I hope Pendergrass and company can dominate against Colorado, but I think the offense will mostly rely on Lagway's arm.

3. Baylor has their most complete performance of the year

Sep 5, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baylor has been handling business the last couple of weeks, but they have struggled to put together a strong, 4-quarter performance against a lesser team. I expect that to change against the Buffs, it won't be perfect, but it will be a more disciplined game from start to finish for the Bears.

4. Buffaloes QB Julian Lewis bounces back

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lewis threw for 168 yards, one touchdown, and a pair of interceptions against the Northwestern Wildcats. While he isn't the best quarterback in the Big 12, it was a very uncharacteristic performance for the sophomore, who had a strong start to the season. I expect him to get his footing back slightly against the Bears after a blow-up performance; he will be pesky.

5. Colorado is an easier opponent than Louisiana Tech

Sep 19, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Louisiana Tech Bulldogs quarterback Trey Kukuk (2) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado is on the heels of a blowout loss on the road against Northwestern. They are trending downwards, while Baylor has been trending upwards since the 1-point loss to Auburn in the season opener. I expect the trajectories of these teams to remain constant and Baylor to win by more than 17 (the margin of victory against LA Tech).

Sign up for our Free Newsletter and follow us on X and Facebook for the latest news.