Baylor Football TE set to enter transfer portal

As first reported by SicEm365, Baylor tight end Kelsey Johnson is set to enter the portal.

Johnson, a Class of 2022 high school prospect, appeared in 38 career games for the Bears over four seasons, seeing only four games during his junior year due to injuries and the preservation of his redshirt. The Red Oak native could be a candidate to transfer down to the Group of Six or FCS level in order to maximize play time.

Johnson appeared in 22 games with eight starts through his first two seasons, totaling 20 catches for 141 yards and two touchdowns. He excelled more so as a run-blocker, and has been pivotal for the Bears run game and the success of running back Bryson Washington and his nearly 1,900 yards over two seasons.

The arrival of AP All-American Michael Trigg from Ole Miss last season put a severe dent in Johnson's playing time and added a dynamic aspect to Baylor's passing game that Johnson didn't previously provide. Johnson would have been in line for an expanded role with Trigg's departure, but elected to explore other options with a revamped coaching staff.

With Johnson leaving, the departure total for Baylor this off-season is up to 13 players, with the recent announcement that Cameron Jenkins, a former UNLV transfer and brother of recently dismissed cornerback Caden Jenkins, is set to enter the portal as well.

The outgoing transfers so far consist of running back Joseph Dodds, offensive linemen Sean Thompkins, Wes Tucker, and Joe Crocker, defensive linemen Ronnie Mageo, Tonga Lolohea, DK Kalu, linebackers Jeremy Evans, KB Winston, Phoenix Jackson, and defensive back DJ Coleman, along the aforementioned Jenkins brothers.

Expect Baylor to hit the portal in hopes of bringing in more talent -- and depth -- for the tight end position. In the meantime, TE Matthew Klopfenstein would be next in line to start for the Bears at tighe end.

