Inside The Bears

Baylor Bears receive disappointing spot on ESPN's Big 12 Power Rankings

ESPN remains cautious on Baylor despite their impressive Week 2 win.

Kyle Besson

Sep 6, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs wide receiver Daylon Singleton (13) runs with the ball during the game between the SMU Mustangs and the Baylor Bears at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Sep 6, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs wide receiver Daylon Singleton (13) runs with the ball during the game between the SMU Mustangs and the Baylor Bears at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

Despite their big upset victory over the No. 17-ranked SMU Mustangs, ESPN doesn't rank the Baylor Bears among the top teams in its Big 12 Power Rankings. ESPN has the Bears ranked 7th among the 16 teams in the Big 12.

While a disappointing placement, some aspects of Baylor's placements are reasonable. Of the seven teams ahead of them, six remain undefeated. The one team with a loss ahead of the Bears is the Kansas Jayhawks. The Jayhawks have played three games this season, blowing out Fresno State and Wagner before taking an upsetting loss to their former Big 12 rival, Missouri.

While Kansas' one loss came against a ranked opponent, Baylor has the bigger win among the teams and also has just one loss against an SEC opponent. While we could argue all day about the one-spot difference in their rankings, it's clear that the Bears aren't being taken seriously yet by ESPN.

Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) rolls out with the ball during the second half against the SMU Mustangs
Sep 6, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) rolls out with the ball during the second half against the SMU Mustangs at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Baylor's offense has been the bulk of its power through the young season. The Bears' offense has averaged 36 points per game, led by quarterback Sawyer Robertson's 429.5 passing yards and 3.5 touchdowns per game.

The 6-foot-4 quarterback is also surrounded by plenty of talent, with four pass catchers with 10 receptions on the young season and two averaging over 100 yards per game. Running back Bryson Washington hasn't had the efficiency he's wanted to start the season, but he has still managed 169 yards through two games.

Above the Bears on ESPN's rankings are the Utah Utes, BYU Cougars, TCU Horned Frogs, Texas Tech Red Raiders, Iowa State Cyclones, and Kansas Jayhawks.

Baylor Bears running back Bryson Washington (7) scores a touchdown during the first overtime against the SMU Mustangs
Sep 6, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears running back Bryson Washington (7) scores a touchdown during the first overtime against the SMU Mustangs at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Despite being 46.5-point favorites over their Week 3 opponent, the Samford Bulldogs. Baylor likely won't take a significant jump over their Big 12 foes in ESPN's rankings. Wins over struggling FCS teams aren't seen as impressive or noteworthy, as it's expected rather than celebrated.

But the Bears could make their case for better placement in Week 4, when conference play starts. Baylor will take on Arizona State, and a commanding victory will be impossible to ignore.

Enjoy more Baylor Bears coverage on Baylor Bears On SI -

Baylor Bears open as massive 46.5-point favorites over the Samford Bulldogs

Baylor vs Samford Scouting Report: Breaking Down the Bulldogs Ahead of Week 3

Baylor Bears Closing in on Top 25 in CBS Sports College Football Rankings

Best Week 1 Performances From Baylor Bears Players in the NFL

Updated Baylor Bears Bowl Projections Following Week 2 Upset Victory

Baylor's Sawyer Robertson and SMU QB Trade Big Numbers in Week 2 Shootout

Baylor Bears Upset No. 17 SMU in 48-45 Overtime Thriller

For additional coverage of Baylor University Athletics

Follow us on Facebook: @BaylorBearsOnSI

Follow us on X/Twitter:@BaylorBearsOnSI

Follow us on Instagram: @BaylorBearsOnSI

Subscribe to us on Youtube: @BaylorBearsOnSI

Published
Kyle Besson
KYLE BESSON

Kyle is a writer for the Baylor Bears on SI. He is a student at the University of New Orleans and studies journalism. He also covers the New Orleans Saints and has previously covered the LSU Tigers football team. Kyle loves all aspects of sports and has used that to pursue a career as a writer.

Home/Football