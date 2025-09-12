Baylor Bears receive disappointing spot on ESPN's Big 12 Power Rankings
Despite their big upset victory over the No. 17-ranked SMU Mustangs, ESPN doesn't rank the Baylor Bears among the top teams in its Big 12 Power Rankings. ESPN has the Bears ranked 7th among the 16 teams in the Big 12.
While a disappointing placement, some aspects of Baylor's placements are reasonable. Of the seven teams ahead of them, six remain undefeated. The one team with a loss ahead of the Bears is the Kansas Jayhawks. The Jayhawks have played three games this season, blowing out Fresno State and Wagner before taking an upsetting loss to their former Big 12 rival, Missouri.
While Kansas' one loss came against a ranked opponent, Baylor has the bigger win among the teams and also has just one loss against an SEC opponent. While we could argue all day about the one-spot difference in their rankings, it's clear that the Bears aren't being taken seriously yet by ESPN.
Baylor's offense has been the bulk of its power through the young season. The Bears' offense has averaged 36 points per game, led by quarterback Sawyer Robertson's 429.5 passing yards and 3.5 touchdowns per game.
The 6-foot-4 quarterback is also surrounded by plenty of talent, with four pass catchers with 10 receptions on the young season and two averaging over 100 yards per game. Running back Bryson Washington hasn't had the efficiency he's wanted to start the season, but he has still managed 169 yards through two games.
Above the Bears on ESPN's rankings are the Utah Utes, BYU Cougars, TCU Horned Frogs, Texas Tech Red Raiders, Iowa State Cyclones, and Kansas Jayhawks.
Despite being 46.5-point favorites over their Week 3 opponent, the Samford Bulldogs. Baylor likely won't take a significant jump over their Big 12 foes in ESPN's rankings. Wins over struggling FCS teams aren't seen as impressive or noteworthy, as it's expected rather than celebrated.
But the Bears could make their case for better placement in Week 4, when conference play starts. Baylor will take on Arizona State, and a commanding victory will be impossible to ignore.
