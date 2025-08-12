BREAKING: Baylor Bears secure transfer portal commitment from ACC school
The Baylor Bears have landed another transfer commitment right ahead of the football season. On Tuesday morning, Baylor signed former SMU defensive lineman Braylen Jackson. The former ACC player redshirted his freshman season in 2022 and did not see any game action in 2023 or 2024.
Jackson signed with SMU as a three-star recruit out of Mansfield (TX). According to SMU's roster, Jackson is listed at 6-foot-4, 285-pounds. He also had offers from Arizona State, Cal, Cincinnati, Colorado, Memphis, North Texas, Tulane and Virginia among others coming out of high school.
Jackson isn't the only late transfer commitment Baylor landed. Last week, the Bears signed DT Aleki Manutai, who played for Saddleback College.
Baylor returns Devonte Tezino, and gained Adonis Friloux and Samu Taumanupepe out of the transfer portal. Those three are expected to play a big role for the Bears in 2025, next to star Jackie Marshall. At edge, Baylor landed key transfers Emar'rion Winston out of Oregon and Matthew Fobbs-White from Tulane -- both are expected to start for the Bears this season.
Joel Klatt expects big things from Baylor
In a recent podcast, Klatt had Baylor ranked No. 23 overall in his personal top-25.
“All right. Next for me is Baylor at 23. So Baylor finished the year on a high note," Klatt began on his podcast. "Regular season, six straight wins. Now, they did lose in that bowl game to LSU, but they found something at the quarterback position for Dave Aranda. Sawyer Robertson broke out last year.
"Over 3,000 yards thrown the football. Now, they've got Bryson Washington to go with them at running back. I think they might have the best running back quarterback duo in the conference. Washington ran for over 1,000 yards as a freshman. And I think the defense should improve. Here's what's interesting for me about Dave Aranda.
"You would think that his defense would lead the way. Last year, that wasn't the case. The offense had to carry this team. He's back to calling the defense a place for the second year in a row. And I expect them to turn around on that side of the football. Intriguing opening game.”
