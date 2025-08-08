Baylor center Coleton Price named to Rimington Trophy Watch List, along with eight other Big 12 players
Baylor star center Coleton Price was named to the Rimington Trophy Watch List for the 2025 season. The trophy is presented to the nation's most outstanding center. Price started all 13 games for Baylor last season and allowed just 10 pressures for the entire season.
The Big 12 Conference was also well recognized. There were nine Big 12 centers who were named to the watch list.
You can read the full press release below:
The Rimington Trophy is presented annually to the most outstanding center in NCAA Division I college football. Dave Rimington, the award’s namesake, was a consensus first-team All-America center at Nebraska in 1981-82, during which he became the Outland Trophy’s only two-time winner as the nation’s finest interior lineman.
This year, the Trophy committee worked with Pro Football Focus (PFF) to narrow down its list to the top 40 centers. PFF grades every player on every play of every game on how well they execute their given assignment. That grading allowed the Trophy committee to create a watch list based on both nominations from the schools and provided data.
Price, a redshirt junior from Bowie, Texas, is one of nine Big 12 centers named to the 40-player watch list. In 2024, he started all 13 games at center, extending his starting streak to 19 games in his career. Price graded out as a 66.3 in pass block, a 69.1 in run block and a 68.0 overall offensive grade, per PFF. He allowed just 10 pressures in 499 pass-block scenarios, registering 935 total snaps, a team-high.
According to Sport Source Analytics, BU’s offensive line was rated as the sixth-best in the nation in offensive line efficiency, and third-best among Power-4 schools. Price helped pave the way for an O-Line unit that ranked No. 20 nationally in total offense, No. 19 in scoring offense, No. 19 in team passing efficiency and No. 27 in total first downs. BU ranked 36th in fewest sacks allowed and fourth nationally in tackles for loss allowed.
Price was instrumental in creating holes for the Bears’ potent rushing attack and racked up four-straight 80+ pass block grades in the middle of the season, including an 83.9 grade in the regular-season finale victory over Kansas. This is Price’s first-career mention on the Rimington Trophy preseason watch list.
Though more than a dozen All-America teams are selected annually, the Rimington Trophy committee uses the Walter Camp Foundation, Sporting News and Football Writers Association of America teams to determine its winner. The center with the most first-team All-America votes among those three publications will be determined the winner. In the event of a tie with first-team votes, then second-team votes will be used as a tiebreaker. If necessary, a majority vote from the Rimington Trophy Committee will serve as the final tiebreaker.
