Baylor football down another key starter for TCU rivalry game

The Bears must get the job done without a key starter.

Coming off a bye, Baylor is back in action this weekend and it's a big one. The Bears travel to Fort Worth to face their bitter rival, TCU. The Horned Frogs are coming off a brutal loss to Kansas State, a team that Baylor beat two weeks ago. But in this game, anything can happen.

Both offenses are among the best in the Big 12, and both starting QBs are elite. Baylor's Sawyer Robertson is the best in the nation, statistically, and TCU's Josh Hoover isn't too far behind him. TCU will test Baylor's secondary, which has some bad news heading into the game in Fort Worth.

Final injury report

Baylor will not have its starting CB Tevin Williams in this game. Wiliams has been marked OUT in the matchup against the Horned Frogs and Baylor will need other players to step up. Williams has played the seventh-most snaps of any Bear on the defense.

It's just another wrench in the Baylor defense. As we already knew, both Carl Williams and Devin Turner are out. So far starting LBs Travion Barnes and Phoenix Jackson. It's been a tough year for Dave Aranda's defense, but as the saying goes, 'next man up'.

Baylor will need guys like Caden Jenkins, Reggie Bush, and Calvin Simpson-Hunt to step up against the high-flying TCU attack.

How to watch the game

Date: October 18th, 2025

Time: 11 a.m. CT

Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming: ESPN+

History between the two programs

Baylor hasn't had the most success against TCU. The Bears trail the series, 36-48-1 to the Horned Frogs. When Baylor has to travel to Fort Worth, it's just 17-23-1. Even in recent history, Baylor has struggled. In the past 10 meetings, the Bears have won just two games and lost eight to the Frogs.

However, last season, Baylor took down TCU. In a 37-34 win, Baylor kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired to take down TCU. QB Sawyer Robertson threw for 242 yards, but it was the Bryson Washington show. The freshman back rushed for 196 yards and four scores in the win over TCU.

