Baylor offensive lineman has high hopes for 2025 with the 'Joe Moore Award' in sight
The Baylor Bears return four out of five starters along the offensive line in 2025. Kaden Sieracki will become the new starting RT -- after starting three games last season for the Bears at either LT or RT. While the 2024 campaign had its bumps and bruises for the Baylor O-line, the Bears have some major goals for themselves heading into the 2025 season.
Center Coleton Price, who started all 13 games at center last season, believes just because Baylor has a veteran group doesn't mean the young linemen don't need to prep to become the starters. In one play everything can change. Price feels good about the depth behind the starters, and the Bears believe they can be in the running for the Joe Moore Award, which is given to the nation's best offensive line.
"I mean, sometimes you got to play through some things that you obviously don't see happening," Price said. "It's going to have that little bit of grit to you and keep on going. But like earlier, I believe we were talking about this yesterday or something like that. We're only like one play away from someone else stepping up, you know?
"And so all these younger guys, all these guys that are practicing right now, they're practicing as if they're a starter, you know? We're all at the same standard. We're all on the same mindset, you know? Because we all want to go and be the best offensive line in the nation.
"We all want to win that Joe Moore award. And so that's what our goal is right now. And I believe that the younger guys are going to be able to step up with no matter what. Whenever a certain situation happens, one guy goes out, second guy comes in, just as good, you know what I mean? And so that's our mindset right now."
Just how long has Baylor had these goals in mind? According to left guard Ryan Lengyel, since January. But it's not just the Joe Moore Award Baylor is searching for -- it's to win some titles.
"Since January," Lengyel said. "And another goal is win a lot of games, hopefully make the CFP, end up with a national championship, Big 12 title. But as an offensive line, we want to be the best offensive line we can be. We want to win all the awards. Omar's now looking at the Outland Trophy. You know, we're all aiming for stuff like that. And so we have a lot of, we're striving for a lot of great things right now."
Baylor's quest for a Big 12 Title, along with a CFP birth, will start on August 29 at home against Auburn.
