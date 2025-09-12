Baylor football shares uniform combination for Saturday's game against Samford
The Baylor Bears will have had a different look after Week 3. Against Auburn, the Bears wore the chrome helmet with the gray jersey. Last week, against SMU, Baylor had the white jersey and pants look. But this week, a home game against Samford, Baylor will be sporting its all-green look.
On Friday morning, the Bears announced they would wear all green this weekend. That means green helmet, green jersey, and green pants for the matchup with the Bulldogs.
It's a staple look for Baylor, a look the Bears wear quite often. It should be a winning combination this week for Baylor -- who is a massive favorite against the struggling Samford Bulldogs. Baylor is led by QB Sawyer Robertson, who isn't only getting some Heisman love, but is leading the nation in yards per game through the air.
The biggest question regarding Baylor, through two weeks, is if its defense can improve. The Bears allow plenty of explosive plays and is one of the worst scoring defenses in all of college football. Dave Aranda recently spoke about his defense and what it needs to do.
"Yeah, we just have to play better, I think," Aranda said. "There was a point last year where, you know, I know the energy when you ask that question, that I feel that too. And I probably crossed a line last year with that. And so you have to kind of correct what's correctable and be positive and try to build to the next thing because otherwise, you know, your emotions can take the best of you. It's a hard line to walk."
Baylor fans will see their favorite team back in action on Saturday -- in hopes of seeing improvement from the defense. The game will air on ESPN+ for a 11 a.m. CT kick.
