Baylor stars in the ranking of CFB elite is the ultimate respect
The sacred scroll of gridiron warriors known as the College Football Top 150 Players is a who’s who of collegiate talent, put out by Blake Brockermeyer of CBS Sports. Many aspire to put their name among the best to play the game, but only a select few succeed.
At midseason of this 2025 campaign, the Baylor Bears are well represented on this prestigious list. A trio of elite football talent in the green and gold has placed themselves among the best of the best.
Quarterback Sawyer Robertson
A senior from Lubbock, TX, Robertson ranks the highest among the green and gold trio, coming in at No. 9. He has surpassed the 2,000-yard mark in passing and leads the nation in passing yards, passing TDs (19) and passing yards per game (343). He has completed 63.7 percent of he has taken care of the football, as he has thrown only four INTs in 248 pass attempts.
The college football watchlists that Robertson has been selected to include the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year, the Wuerffel Trophy and the Davey O’Brien Award. In addition, Robertson has been talked about as a possible dark horse candidate for the most coveted award in college football, the Heisman Trophy.
So far through six games, Robertson has posted two games with over 300 yards passing and two games of over 400 yards through the air. In addition, Roberston has posted five games of three or more TD passes.
Tight End Michael Trigg
The senior from Tampa, Florida is No. 21 on the list and second on the team among receivers. He is coming off a record-setting performance in the victory over Kansas State in which he gained 155 receiving yards and averaged almost 20 yards per catch (19.38). Trigg has wowed the home fans with acrobatic, one-handed catches that leave defensive backs dazed and confused. According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), Trigg has earned a grade of 88.1, which ranks the highest among tight ends in the FBS.
Linebacker Keaton Thomas
Thomas has brought a fury to the linebacker position in 2025. In three of the six games played, Thomas posted double-digit tackles. In two seasons at Baylor, Thomas has 169 tackles to his credit. For his efforts, Thomas has been named to both the Bednarik Award and Butkus Award watchlists.
This talented trio will lead the green and gold gridiron brotherhood against TCU on Saturday, a hotly contested series that was first played in 1901. TCU has won eight of the last ten meetings, but the Horned Frogs cannot defend against the forward pass, as evidenced by their dismal ranking among FBS schools in that category (101st). TCU has allowed 240 yards passing per game through six games this season.