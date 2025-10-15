Sensational Baylor football players you need to know at mid-season
The Baylor Bears have posted a 4-2 record at the midway point of the 2025 campaign. Led by super-talented offensive skill players and a bear of a defender, six players have been recognized by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football (DCTF) and named to its mid-season All-Texas team.
First-Team All-Texas
Leading the way for the Bears on the first team as the Offensive MVP is quarterback Sawyer Robertson. Robertson is the No. 1 passer in the FBS with over 2,000 yards throwing the pigskin and 19 TDs and only four INTs.
The senior from Lubbock, TX leads the nation with 343 yards per game through the air. In addition, he has completed 63.7 percent of his passes and has thrown two or more touchdown passes in every game this season. Also, Robertson has recorded 56 completions of 15+yards and 22 of the 25-yard variety.
Offensive guard Omar Aigbedion has been the anchor for the offensive line this season. Aigbedon has graded out at 72.1 in four out of six games, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF). More importantly, Aigbedon has allowed zero sacks through six games.
TE Michael Trigg leads all tight ends in the FBS with 439 yards on 29 catches and four TDs. That is good enough for No. 2 on the Baylor team. He has averaged 15.14 yards per catch. Against Kansas State, he set a single-game school record as he and Robertson hooked up for eight catches for 155 yards.
Second-Team All-Texas
Wide receiver Josh Cameron leads the Bears in receiving with 32 receptions for 456 yards and three scores, which ranks fourth in the Big 12 Conference. The Cedar Park, TX standout, Cameron posted a season-high 151 yards and two TDs in a Week 2 win over then No. 17 SMU.
Channeling his inner-Mike Singletary, linebacker Keaton Thomas has racked up 55 stops at the midway point of the season. That is good enough for second in the Big 12. Thomas has recorded double-digit tackles in three games this season, including 16 bone-rattling tackles against Auburn.
Rounding out the second-team is talented running back Bryson Washington. Washington ranks among the top 25 rushers nationally with 557 yards and five TDs. He has posted three games of 100+yards on the ground, including a season-high 135 yards and two scores against Samford. Washington has reeled off 16 runs of 10+yards so far this season.
Baylor and their offensive juggernaut will churn toward the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex on Saturday. The Bears will run the Horned Frogs of TCU ragged with their high-octane passing attack. TCU ranks 14th in the Big 12 in passing defense.
