Inside The Bears

Baylor's top freshman pass-rusher overlooked in preseason honors

On3's 2025 Preseason True Freshman list was rolled out this week and Baylor fans couldn't help but notice that one of their true freshman was not listed.

JaMichael Garrett

Sep 6, 2014; Waco, TX, USA; A view of midfield and the Baylor university logo before the game between the Baylor Bears and the Northwestern State Demons at McLane Stadium. The start of the game is under weather delay due to lightning. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Sep 6, 2014; Waco, TX, USA; A view of midfield and the Baylor university logo before the game between the Baylor Bears and the Northwestern State Demons at McLane Stadium. The start of the game is under weather delay due to lightning. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

Every preseason list comes with its share of snubs, while this list is loaded with a lot of future star power across the country, Baylor's very own true freshman edge rusher, Kamauryn Morgan, was left off On3's Preseason Freshman All-American Team. The list features blue-chip prospects like Bryce Underwood (Michigan), receiver Dakorien Moore (Oregon), defensive back DJ Pickett (LSU), David Sanders (Tennessee), and receiver Dallas Wilson (Florida). Many Baylor fans and staff in Waco believe that Morgan belongs on this list.

Morgan arrived in Waco as one of the most highly-touted signees for Baylor's 2025 class. One of the top edge rushers in the state of Texas was recruited heavily by some of the best Power Five programs all over the country, but ultimately decided to stay home and become a part of the future for the Baylor Bears. Morgan's first-step explosiveness, high motor and wingspan gives him the opportunity to be able to compete early in the Big 12. Baylor, in order to have a chance to compete in the Big 12 and try to lock in a spot in the college football playoff, will need some young, talented playmakers on both sides of the ball to make an immediate impact. Morgan has what it takes to make that push for this defense this season.

Being left of the preseason list will not define how Morgan will turn out in Waco, as these are just predicitons and not guarantees. I think this will just add extra motivation for Morgan to ball out this season. Baylor is known for developing its under-the-radar recruits and making them into complete young men on and off the field. Morgan's work ethic and willingness to win will continue that tradition.


Baylor is looking to stack up depth at the edge position for the next couple of recruiting cycles, giving him the chance to play some meaningful snaps during his true freshman season, and could possibly make a name for himself to make the postseason All-American list.

Enjoy more Baylor Bears coverage on Baylor Bears On SI -

More News:

Baylor disrespected by ESPN SP+ Final Preseason Rankings

One Baylor Bear named to ESPN's top-100 college football players in 2025

National outlet picks Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson to win Heisman in 2025

Predicting the Baylor Bears' 2025-2026 starting offense

Predicting every win/loss for all 16 Big 12 Football teams in 2025

For additional coverage of Baylor University Athletics

Follow us on Facebook: @BaylorBearsOnSI

Follow us on X/Twitter:@BaylorBearsOnSI

Follow us on Instagram: @BaylorBearsOnSI

Subscribe to us on Youtube: @BaylorBearsOnSI

Published
JaMichael Garrett
JAMICHAEL GARRETT

I have Interned for The Michigan Insider on 247Sports. I’ve been a big Michigan fan and love going to games at The Big House. When I’m not watching sports, I enjoy being a family man. I’m married with three kids and I love grilling and bonfires.

Home/Football