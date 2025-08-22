Baylor's top freshman pass-rusher overlooked in preseason honors
Every preseason list comes with its share of snubs, while this list is loaded with a lot of future star power across the country, Baylor's very own true freshman edge rusher, Kamauryn Morgan, was left off On3's Preseason Freshman All-American Team. The list features blue-chip prospects like Bryce Underwood (Michigan), receiver Dakorien Moore (Oregon), defensive back DJ Pickett (LSU), David Sanders (Tennessee), and receiver Dallas Wilson (Florida). Many Baylor fans and staff in Waco believe that Morgan belongs on this list.
Morgan arrived in Waco as one of the most highly-touted signees for Baylor's 2025 class. One of the top edge rushers in the state of Texas was recruited heavily by some of the best Power Five programs all over the country, but ultimately decided to stay home and become a part of the future for the Baylor Bears. Morgan's first-step explosiveness, high motor and wingspan gives him the opportunity to be able to compete early in the Big 12. Baylor, in order to have a chance to compete in the Big 12 and try to lock in a spot in the college football playoff, will need some young, talented playmakers on both sides of the ball to make an immediate impact. Morgan has what it takes to make that push for this defense this season.
Being left of the preseason list will not define how Morgan will turn out in Waco, as these are just predicitons and not guarantees. I think this will just add extra motivation for Morgan to ball out this season. Baylor is known for developing its under-the-radar recruits and making them into complete young men on and off the field. Morgan's work ethic and willingness to win will continue that tradition.
Baylor is looking to stack up depth at the edge position for the next couple of recruiting cycles, giving him the chance to play some meaningful snaps during his true freshman season, and could possibly make a name for himself to make the postseason All-American list.
