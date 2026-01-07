Baylor lands 2026 RB commit following Bryson Washington leaving the program

Bryson Washington was one of the best running backs in 2024, but 2025 was an injury-plagued season for the former Bear. Following Baylor's 2025 season, Washington shockingly entered the transfer portal. But Baylor moved quickly in hopes of building up the running back room.

On Wednesday, Baylor flipped Kansas State RB commit HD Davis. Davis actually signed with the Wildcats back on Dec. 3, but Baylor came calling on Jan. 6 and it took one day for Davis to commit to Dave Aranda's program. Davis now joins four-star Ryelan Morris as the second RB in the 2026 class.

Davis, a 5-foot-11, 200-pound RB out of Wolfe City (TX) will come into Baylor and behind a few young backs, but he isn't afraid of earning his spot. As of now, the Bears should bring back veteran Dawson Pendergrass, who suffered a season-ending injury last spring, and Baylor should get back both Michael Turner and Caden Knighten -- who suffered a scary injury at the end of the season.

Davis is ranked as the No. 1466 prospect in the nation and No. 97 running back, per the Composite, Davis held offers from Air Force, Navy, Rice, and Tulsa, among others.

Multi-sport athlete

Of course, Davis can play on the football field. In 2024, he was a Texas Sportswriters Association 2A first-team all-state selection and Texas District 6-2A D-I Offensive MVP as a junior. Ran for 2,739 yards and 31 TDs on 267 carries (10.3 ypc), while catching 13 passes for 190 yards and for 2 TDs.

But Davis also excels at baseball and track and field.

Davis was a Texas 2A 100-meter regional qualifier as a junior. Ran 100-meter times of 10.74, 11.00, and 11.08 in Spring 2025. Also posted a 37-2.5 triple jump rep and a 38-0 shot put throw, per MileSplit. Posted sophomore 100-meter reps of 11.37 and 11.45. Added limited 200-meter, long jump, and triple jump reps in Spring 2024.

And then in baseball, Per MaxPreps, hit .326 with 9 RBI as a junior. Walked 11 times in 57 PA to produce a .491 OBP and an .886 OPS. Also produced 17 steals.

Baylor landed itself and all-around athlete who should be able to help it in the backfield down the road.

