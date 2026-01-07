Baylor loses another key contributor from the secondary

It wasn't the year safety Carl Williams envisioned -- for multiple reasons. Williams went from being one of the top defensive players on the team in both 2023 and 2024 to having an injury-riddled season in 2025.

On Tuesday, the veteran announced that he would enter the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining after playing in just one game for Baylor this season.

I am officially entering the transfer portal — Carl Williams IV (@carlwilliamsIV) January 7, 2026

Williams burst onto the scene his freshman year. He played in 12 games with five stars. Williams had a 83.5 pass coverage grade by Pro Football Focus. He ranked 38th in the nation and was third among qualified defensive backs.

But in 2024, he started to battle injuries. Williams played in eight games and started in seven of them. Williams finished his sophomore campaign with 35 tackles and one sack.

RELATED: Baylor transfer portal tracker: Every player coming in and out of the program in 2026

Williams began the season hurt for Baylor, missing the big Auburn game to start the year. He attempted to come back in Week 2 but played in just five snaps against SMU. Williams wouldn't return back to the lineup, and head coach Dave Aranda kept telling the media that Williams just wasn't ready.

He finishes his Baylor career playing in 21 games, 56 tackles, six TFLs, one sack, and one INT recorded for the Bears.

Baylor's secondary is taking a beating

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Baylor's entire defense has taken a hit to the transfer portal, but the secondary has suffered a lot of losses. The following players have announced they are transferring out of Waco:

KJ Makins

Caldra Williford

Carl Williams

Camren Jenkins

Kris Wokomah

DJ Coleman

Caden Jenkins

Williford, Williams, Coleman, and Caden Jenkins have all been big-time contributors for the Bears at some point in their Baylor careers. But the Bears will essentially be starting over in the secondary.

Baylor has landed just two players from the transfer portal who can help in the secondary and that's former Oklahoma CB Devon Jordan -- who played in every game for the Sooners this season -- and New Mexico State's Stilton McKelvey. Obviously, the position will be a focal point moving forward.

More From Baylor On SI