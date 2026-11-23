Week 12 of the NFL season begins on Wednesday as the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams come out of their respective bye weeks to play on Thanksgiving Eve.

This game has major implications when it comes to the NFC playoff race, as both the Packers and Rams are 6-4 through their first 10 games. The winner of Wednesday’s matchup will have the head-to-head tiebreaker in the 2026 season, and that could end up deciding which of these teams gets into the playoffs.

Los Angeles opened as a favorite in this matchup , even though Puka Nacua (knee) is done for the season and Davante Adams (hamstring) is not expected to play in this game. The Rams have won four games in a row to get back in the mix for a playoff spot in the NFC, and their defense is one of the best in the league, ranking No. 2 in EPA/Play.

So, Los Angeles still has a clear chance to beat this Green Bay team that has been very one-dimensional on offense, ranking 32nd in the NFL in EPA/Rush. Jordan Love has been asked to win games with his arm, but the Packers have struggled against teams like Minnesota that have elite pass rushes.

The Packers are facing an uphill battle in the NFC North with three teams ahead of them at this point in the season, so a win over L.A. may be the only way Green Bay has a clear path to a playoff spot. After all, the Seattle Seahawks (also 6-4) remain in the wild card mix with these teams entering Week 12.

This game is a great appetizer ahead of Thursday’s Thanksgiving Day action, and oddsmakers are expecting a close game.

Here’s a look at the opening odds and a few things to watch for in the Packers vs. Rams showdown.

Packers vs. Rams Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Packers +3 (-122)

Rams -3 (+101)

Moneyline

Packers: +124

Rams: -147

Total

44.5 (Over -108/Under -111)

The total in this game has already dropped from 45.5 to 44.5 since Sunday night, and the Rams’ defense is a major reason why.

Los Angeles is the No. 2 team in the league in EPA/Pass and ranks in the top 10 in the NFL in both EPA/Play and success rate. With Myles Garrett healthy, this makeshift Green Bay offensive line could be in trouble.

Meanwhile, the Rams are going to rely heavily on their running back duo of Blake Corum and Kyren Williams in this game. Both players have put together strong 2026 seasons, but Sean McVay has to get even more creative with the Rams down their top two pass catchers.

L.A. is favored at home, but the Pack have done a solid job as underdogs in the 2026 season, covering four of five games. Can they pull off an upset on Thanksgiving Eve?

I shared my pick for this standalone matchup in our betting preview this week .

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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