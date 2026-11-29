Faith. Leadership. Successful football programs. Winning. That is what Jeff Traylor is bringing to Waco. On Sunday, the UTSA head coach was officially named the Bears' new head coach. After parting ways with Dave Aranda during the 2026 season, Traylor becomes the 29th head coach in Baylor football history.

AD Doug McNamee began searching for the Bears' new head coach right away. Traylor's name has surrounded Baylor's coaching search since it began and once reports indicated the Bears had their eyes set on Traylor, the pairing made complete sense.

“Simply put, Jeff Traylor wins,” McNamee said. “In 22 years as a head coach, he has won more than 80% of his games, including three Texas high school state championships and two conference titles, with a chance for a third Saturday.

“But Jeff's record tells only part of the story. He has built without compromising the values that define him. Faith is the foundation of his leadership, and he understands that a successful football program is about far more than what happens between the lines. We are excited to welcome Jeff and Cari to the Baylor family and have them now call Central Texas home.”

Built up UTSA

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Traylor has spent the last seven seasons coaching the Roadrunners. And not only did he coach them that long but Traylor has built UTSA into a Group of Six power. The Texas High School Hall of Fame coach has led UTSA to an outstanding 63-28 record since taking over as the coach.

He led UTSA to seven bowl berths, along with three 10-win seasons. Traylor built the Alamodome into a place road teams don't want to play in. UTSA holds a 29-1 home record against home opponents since Traylor took over.

Now, he will come into Waco and the plan is to bring success back to Baylor football.



“Cari and I are so grateful to Doug (McNamee), Dr. Livingstone and the entire Baylor Family,” Traylor said. “Baylor is truly one-of-one, a place where we can blend faith, commitment to academic success and competing for football championships together. I have dedicated my coaching life to this state, and throughout my career, I've admired everything about Baylor University. We are going to pour into Texas high schools and recruit this state hard, develop our players as young men, and play a fun, physical and tough brand of football.

“Leaving San Antonio is not easy for Cari and me. We love that community, and it has given our family everything. We will always be grateful for what we've built together and the young men who have committed so much toward building UTSA into something special. We truly believe that God is leading us to Waco. The Baylor Family and Central Texas community have everything we need to win championships, and we are going to attack that goal every day.”

After his high school days, he spent time at Texas, SMU, and Arkansas before landing the head coach job at UTSA. Now, he will lead the Baylor Bears.

Sign up for our Free Newsletter and follow us on X and Facebook for the latest news.