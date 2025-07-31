Baylor star LB Keaton Thomas continues to gain national recognition heading into 2025
Baylor LB Keaton Thomas is getting national exposure entering the 2025 season. After leading the Bears' defense in 2024, racking up 114 tackles, seven TFLs, and 2.5 sacks, Thomas has been making preseason watch lists.
Most recently, Thomas was named to the Butkus Award Watch List, which goes to the nation's most impactful linebacker in the game. The award came into existence in 1985 and a Baylor LB has yet to win the award. The redshirt linebacker is hoping to change that in 2025.
Read the full press release below:
Baylor football linebacker Keaton Thomas has been named to the Butkus Award Watch List, as announced Wednesday by the Butkus Foundation.
The 51-player watch list pays tribute to Dick Butkus' iconic No. 51 jersey, worn during his Hall of Fame career as the most feared defender in football history. The award, named after the legendary linebacker, honors the nation's top linebacker in college football.
Thomas is one of 12 Big 12 linebackers included on this year's preseason list. The 51 total players on the watch list represent 39 different schools.
A product of Jacksonville, Fla., Thomas earned first-team All-Big 12 honors in his debut season with BU in 2024, starting all 13 games at inside linebacker and racking up 114 tackles, including seven for a loss and 2.5 sacks. He added three quarterback hurries and returned an interception for a touchdown. Thomas logged four games with double-digit tackles and teamed with Matt Jones to become the first Baylor linebacker duo since 2012 to each eclipse 100 tackles in a season. Thomas' 114 stops ranked 25th in the nation a year ago.
Already a preseason All-American by multiple publications, Thomas has also been selected as a preseason All-Big 12 member by various outlets. He picks up his second preseason award watch list selection in as many days, having also been included on the Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list.
Semifinalists for the Butkus Award will be named on November 4, with finalists announced on November 25. The winner of this year's Butkus Award will be revealed on December 10 and honored at a ceremony at the University of Illinois' Memorial Stadium in early 2026.
The 51-member selection committee, comprised of coaches, scouts and journalists, evaluates candidates based on the qualities that defined Dick Butkus' career: toughness, leadership, competitiveness, football character and traditional linebacking skills.
