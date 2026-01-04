Baylor targets SEC transfer tackle in transfer portal
In this story:
As Baylor continues in this busy portal period, they look to regroup and replenish an offensive line unit that has been picked apart at the hands of the NCAA transfer portal. Baylor's offensive line group graded pretty well last season. Center, Coleton Price and right guard, Omar Aigbedion were the two standouts. Fast-forward to 2025 and Coleton Price is in the transfer portal while Aigbedion is off to the NFL. Baylor also moved on from offensive line coach Mason Miller, and will have a lot of work to do if they want to keep the level of offensive line play high.
RELATED: Baylor transfer portal tracker: Every player coming in and out of the program in 2026
Baylor has extended an offer and will be visited by offensive tackle Jayven Richardson. Richardson was a 3-star recruit from the JUCO ranks and decided to take his talents to Missouri. He enters the portal now after starting two games in 2025. He currently also holds offers and will visit Arkansas and Colorado. No doubt Richardson has the size and potential to play high-level power four football, but he has yet to get consistent snaps and be able to reach that potential.
New Baylor offensive line coach Austin Woods will be the new face of the group. He was an internal hire and has been at Baylor for multiple years under Aranda. He has his plate full with the transfers of Colteon Price, Colton Thomasson, Sean Thompkins, Wes Tucker, and Joe Crocker, leaving a massive hole in the roster. Not only are that some talented players out, but it is also all of Baylor's depth, meaning they will have to bring in quality starters and youthful depth for sustained success at the position group.
Coach Dave Aranda has put a lot of emphasis on wanting to improve play in the trenches on both sides of the ball. He wasn't happy with the quality or depth in either of those groups and wants to immediately improve on that through the portal. Richardson is one of the many offers they have extended to multiple portal offensive linemen. Other offers include South Alabama's Malachi Preciado and UNT's Brayden Nelson.
More From Baylor On SI
- Baylor looks to fortify its O-line with first transfer portal pickup
- Baylor interested in top-rated freshman player in the FCS
- Baylor to get visit from former Alabama WR, team-leading playmaker in 2025
- Talented SEC transfer QB visits Baylor
- Oklahoma CB who played every game in 2025 visits Baylor football
Jacob is a contributor for Baylor Bears On SI. A lifelong sports fan, he started writing game reactions and opinion pieces during Baylor football and basketball seasons, turning that hobby into a growing presence in sports media. He brings an authentic, fan-driven voice to his work and is excited to keep building his voice and breaking down the topics Baylor fans are talking about every day.Follow Jacob252731