Baylor targets SEC transfer tackle in transfer portal

As Baylor continues in this busy portal period, they look to regroup and replenish an offensive line unit that has been picked apart at the hands of the NCAA transfer portal. Baylor's offensive line group graded pretty well last season. Center, Coleton Price and right guard, Omar Aigbedion were the two standouts. Fast-forward to 2025 and Coleton Price is in the transfer portal while Aigbedion is off to the NFL. Baylor also moved on from offensive line coach Mason Miller, and will have a lot of work to do if they want to keep the level of offensive line play high.

RELATED: Baylor transfer portal tracker: Every player coming in and out of the program in 2026

OT Jayven Richardson Missouri

OV schedule update:



Jan (3-5 | TBD)

Baylor

Colorado

Arkansas pic.twitter.com/Fb2EY1BQrq — The Business of Athletes (@thebizofathlete) January 3, 2026

Baylor has extended an offer and will be visited by offensive tackle Jayven Richardson. Richardson was a 3-star recruit from the JUCO ranks and decided to take his talents to Missouri. He enters the portal now after starting two games in 2025. He currently also holds offers and will visit Arkansas and Colorado. No doubt Richardson has the size and potential to play high-level power four football, but he has yet to get consistent snaps and be able to reach that potential.

Missouri OT Jayven Richardson (@JayyRxch) plans to enter the portal, @thebizofathlete tells @mzenitz and me.



The 6-foot-6, 313-pound OT played 197 snaps this year with 2 starts and posted a 61.4 PFF grade.



Was the No. 4 JUCO OT in the 2024 cycle. https://t.co/PjZB7U6Tbk pic.twitter.com/I41UkdtYGY — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) December 30, 2025

New Baylor offensive line coach Austin Woods will be the new face of the group. He was an internal hire and has been at Baylor for multiple years under Aranda. He has his plate full with the transfers of Colteon Price, Colton Thomasson, Sean Thompkins, Wes Tucker, and Joe Crocker, leaving a massive hole in the roster. Not only are that some talented players out, but it is also all of Baylor's depth, meaning they will have to bring in quality starters and youthful depth for sustained success at the position group.

The Baylor Offensive Line preparing for the 2025 season | Via Baylor Athletics

Coach Dave Aranda has put a lot of emphasis on wanting to improve play in the trenches on both sides of the ball. He wasn't happy with the quality or depth in either of those groups and wants to immediately improve on that through the portal. Richardson is one of the many offers they have extended to multiple portal offensive linemen. Other offers include South Alabama's Malachi Preciado and UNT's Brayden Nelson.

More From Baylor On SI