Baylor's Top 25 Most Important Players in 2026: RB Michael Turner

We are closing in on our top 10 of our top 25 most important Baylor players for the 2026 season. Coming in at No. 12 on the list is rising sophomore running back Michael Turner. After seeing action in 2025 as a true freshman, Turner enters 2026 looking to make a bigger impact for the Bears.

Turner's 2025 outlook

Turner arrived in Waco last season as a four-star running back, who looked to make an impact behind Bryson Washington. Turner missed the first two games of the season due to injury, and with Dawson Pendergrass going down last fall, it allowed Caden Knighten to hit the field running.

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Once Turner got back healthy, he still managed to make an impact for Baylor in his freshman season with Washington getting banged up during games. Turner carried the ball 65 times for 320 yards and one touchdown. Playing in Baylor's open scheme, he averaged 8.1 yards per carry, giving the Bears a threat every time he touched the football.

Turner wasn't the threat out of the backfield catching football like Knighten was, who has some elite track speed. But he did catch six of his seven targets a year ago. He also made the most of his carries with recording zero fumbles, the only Bear to run the ball and not fumble, save for Joseph Dodds.

Why Turner is important for Baylor's 2026 success

Entering the 2026 season, Dave Aranda has made it known he wants to run the football and do it effectively.

"No, I think we have to run the ball better," Aranda said this spring. "I think that's an area where we set out to do a better job on the line of scrimmage. I think defensively we're ahead of schedule and then just to coincide with what you're talking about, offensively we're behind. But I think that's probably normal."

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Getting Pendergrass back is important, but the Bears like to rotate and Baylor will need more than just Pendergrass to run the football effectively. Knighten is a nice change-of-pace back, who can show off his speed, and then there is Turner. He is a nice tweener between Pendergrass and Knighten, who won't go down easily, but can also beat you with his legs.

Turner could be the third back on the depth chart when Baylor takes the field in Week 1, but he is going to play this season, and he should play a vital role.

One prediction for Turner

There will likely be two running backs who see 100-plus carries this season, and I think Turner is on the outside looking in there. But 60 or so carries is not out of the question, especially if some injuries unfortunately occur.

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Even if he sees 60 carries this season, the key will be to make the most of them. Turner averaged over eight yards per carry last season, and being that tweener of a running back, he could be used in some unique situations this season.

Look for Turner to have around the same YPC this year, with at least three touchdowns on the ground, improving his total from last year.

See our full top 25 players: