Baylor vs SMU: A look back at the history between the Bears and Mustangs
The Baylor Bears and SMU Mustangs will face off on Saturday morning in Dallas, Texas. These two teams have a storied history, which dates back over a century. Today, we're going to dive into their history prior to the 78th matchup between the Bears and Mustangs.
These two programs go way, way back, with their first meeting coming over 100 years ago in 1920, a game which ended in a 0-0 tie. Despite the long history between these two teams, this will be the first time Baylor and SMU have faced off since 2016, when Baylor beat up on SMU, 40-13, in Waco.
The Bears have a narrow lead over the Mustangs in the all-time series. In 77 meetings, Baylor won 37 games to SMU's 35. They have also tied five times in 1920, 1924, 1930, 1942 and 1952. With a win on Saturday, Baylor could open the gap to three games, but the Mustangs will do everything in their power to make it a one-game series.
Baylor currently holds the longest winning streak in the series' history. They've won 12 straight games against the Mustangs, dating back to 1989. Only one of those 12 wins has been a one-score game - 2005, when Baylor beat SMU 28-23 in Dallas - and nine of those games have been won by 30 or more points.
The Mustangs' longest winning streak in this series is eight games, which occured from 1966 to 1973. They played every single year during that span, and while SMU dominated a couple of games, four of those games were decided by one score.
Throughout the 77-game history of this series, neither team seems to have a leg up when at home. When Baylor hosts, they're 19-16-2. When SMU hosts, like they are this weekend, Baylor is 18-19-3. The Bears have also won their last seven games in Dallas, so they'll look to keep that win streak alive as well.
This year's game should put an end to the blowout streak Baylor has going. SMU is the 17th-ranked team in the country, but the Bears are very talented as well. I believe this game will go down to the wire, and either team could come out on top.
