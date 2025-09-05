Baylor Reveals Uniform Combo For SMU Game
The Baylor Bears are gearing up for their week two showdown against the No. 17 SMU Mustangs. It feels like a must-win game for the Bears, who dropped their season opener to the Auburn Tigers last Friday.
Last week, the Bears broke out the chrome helmets for the first time in eight seasons. Unfortunately, they weren't able to come away with a win in their new lids, but we could see the chrome helmets make an appearance later this year.
Just a day out from their week two matchup against SMU, Baylor has released their uniform combination. They'll sport white helmets and jerseys with green pants on Saturday.
The Bears need to find a way to beat SMU this weekend. If they fall to 0-2, it will be detrimental to the team's morale and confidence moving forward. It won't hurt their chances at a College Football Playoff berth too much - they'd likely have to win the Big 12 to get in at this point - but the team needs to feel good heading into Big 12 play.
In the opener, Baylor's offense started slow, but heated up towards the end of the game. If they can play the way they did in the second half against Auburn for the full 60 minutes, they should be able to keep pace with the Mustangs' offense. Sawyer Robertson will have to do a lot of damage with his arm, but look for redshirt sophomore running back Byrson Washington to get more involved this week after a slow opener.
Defensively, the Bears need to keep the Mustangs from killing them on the ground. Last week, Auburn ran for 307 yards and four touchdowns, so they need to make SMU test their defensive backs, who played really well against Auburn's elite wide receiver core.
This should be a close game, and we'll see if the Bears can pull off the upset in their white-white-green uniforms.
- Enjoy more Baylor Bears coverage on Baylor Bears On SI -
More News:
SMU put on upset alert vs Baylor
3 Predictions for Baylor vs SMU
Players who need to step up if Jackie Marshall is out vs SMU
CBS Sports predicts Baylor to face a Big Ten foe in its bowl game
The 'BU' logo feud: Baylor files lawsuit against another university
Former Ohio State Buckeye turned Baylor Bear evaluates the Baylor Cornerback Room
For additional coverage of Baylor University Athletics
Follow us on Facebook: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on X/Twitter:@BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on Instagram: @BaylorBearsOnS
Subscribe to us on Youtube: @BaylorBearsOnSI