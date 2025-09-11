Dave Aranda has gone from hot seat to high hopes
Dave Aranda's tenure at Baylor has been very up and down to say the least. Following his being hired to turn around the Bears' program, Aranda's initial season was promising, leading the Bears to a 12-2 record. However, since his inaugural season, Aranda and the Bears have struggled to replicate that success and have yet to reach double-digit wins since the 2021 season. With that benchmark not being reached over the last four seasons, some have begun to question whether Aranda is the right guy for the job, and if that one season was just a one-hit wonder. In the world of collegiate football, some sports media outlets have coined Dave Aranda as a coach who is on the "hot seat" entering the 2025-2026 season.
With expectations high for the 2025-2026 season, Aranda's first test came in the form of Baylor's tough non-conference schedule, with matchups against strong foes like Auburn and SMU. In week 1, the Bears' defense was brutalized by Auburn quarterback Jackson Arnold, and it was enough for some to write off Baylor for the season completely. However, Aranda and company were able to rally the team for a cinematic victory over the No. 17-ranked SMU Mustangs in a double overtime thriller in Dallas. With such a marquee win under his belt, some argued that it was enough for Dava Aranada's hot seat to be cooled. In a recent piece published by ESPN, writer Adam Rittenberg had the following to say about Baylor:
"When Baylor fell behind by 14 points at SMU in the fourth quarter Saturday, I started to wonder whether coach Dave Aranda would face job pressure for the second straight season. Last fall, Aranda's Bears started 2-4 before rallying to win their final six regular-season games. He faced an 0-2 start to this season, but an incredible rally led by quarterback Sawyer Robertson and others helped force overtime, and Baylor came away with a 48-45 win. Robertson has 859 passing yards, seven touchdowns and no interceptions through the first two games. Although Baylor's defense remains a concern, the team split a difficult two-game start and will get most of its toughest remaining opponents in Waco"
Rittenberg's analysis is spot on. While the win over SMU is certainly a statement win for Aranda, and enough to cool down his coaching seat, the defense of Baylor is still a very legitimate concern, with Auburn and SMU combining for 83 points.
As always, we will need to see how the rest of the season shakes out, but if the defense of Baylor is not remedied or improved, Dave Aranda could find himself out of a job sooner rather than later.
