On3 leaves Baylor QB off Heisman list despite impressive start to 2025
There's an argument to be made that Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson has been the most impressive quarterback in the country this season. The Bears may have lost their opener to Auburn, but that was no fault of Robertson's. If the Bears were 2-0 right now, he'd be receiving a ton of Heisman hype, but instead, he's an afterthought to many in the national media because of Baylor's defense.
On Monday, On3 released their Heisman poll, rating the 10 players they think are most likely to bring home the award after two weeks of play, and they left Robertson completely off their list.
There are a lot of deserving candidates on their list. John Mateer has looked great, Tommy Castellanos led FSU over Alabama in week one and others have looked good as well, but none have done what Robertson has done this season.
Through two games, Robertson has thrown for 859 yards and seven touchdowns with no turnovers. He's currently 2nd in the country in passing yards and T-7th in passing touchdowns, and he's done it against two very good teams in Auburn and SMU. If Baylor didn't have Robertson under center, they'd easily be 0-2 right now and wondering how in the world they're going to turn their season around.
Leaving Robertson off any Heisman list is just disrespectful. If you look back at the last five Heisman quarterbacks, none have had more passing yards through the first two weeks of the season, and only Joe Burrow has had more passing touchdowns through two weeks. He is playing at an unreal level, and it's not like it's come against bad competition.
Robertson is currently on pace to throw for 5,154 yards and 42 touchdowns in the regular season alone. Obviously, he most likely won't throw for 400+ yards every game, but it is still incredibly hard to understand how he's not somewhere in On3's Heisman top-10 through two weeks. He should be one of the favorites to win the award at the moment, because if Baylor's defense doesn't improve, they're going to need him to score 35+ per game if they want to win.
