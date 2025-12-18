CBS Sports ranks two Baylor players in top-150 of 2025 football season

Baylor stumbled to a 5-7 record this season. After being considered a darkhorse contender in the Big 12 Conference, the Bears' defense struggled mightily and the Baylor offense hit some roadblocks itself.

But there was talent in Waco and CBS Sports named two Baylor players as being two of the top-150 players in all of college football this season.

No. 108 -- QB Sawyer Robertson

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The senior gunslinger was second in the nation, averaging just over 306 yards per game. While he had weapons and threw the ball all around, interceptions were an issue at times for Robertson. The veteran threw 31 touchdowns and 12 interceptions this season.

To be fair, a lot of pressure fell on Robertson's shoulders and he was asked to carry the offense. RB Bryson Washington had injury issues and the Baylor rushing attack featured young backs when Washington got hurt.

"Robinson put together a solid season for Baylor, averaging 307 passing yards per game before tapering off late in the year. He is a poised, experienced quarterback with a strong arm who processes quickly and delivers with precision."

No. 115 -- TE Michael Trigg

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The former USC, Ole Miss transfer was a matchup nightmare for the opposition. Trigg is a wide receiver in a tight end body and Sawyer Robertson loved going his way. He was second among all TEs this season, averaging 63 yards per game. Trigg caught for 694 yards and six scores in 11 games for Baylor.

Trigg has been recognized as an All-American and for good reasons. Baylor had an experienced receiving corps this season, but out of them all, it's not going to be easy to replace Trigg.

"Trigg enjoyed a breakout season and often functioned more like a jumbo wide receiver than a traditional tight end. He shows natural hands and explosive ability after the catch, creating mismatches in the middle of the field for a Baylor offense that spreads the ball. Trigg finished with 50 receptions for nearly 700 yards and six touchdowns and is difficult to bring down due to his powerful lower body."

