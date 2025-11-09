Baylor basketball competing with Duke, Texas, BYU for 5-star guard
Baylor currently has one commitment in the 2026 class. Four-star forward Elijah Williams is the lone commit, but the Bears are making a run at several players. One of which is five-star guard Austin Goosby.
Recently, Goosby named a final four that included Baylor. The Bears are competing with Duke, Texas, and BYU to land the gifted scorer. Goosby not only announced his final four, but he also announced he would make his commitment on Nov. 14.
The Melissa (TX) prospect is ranked as the No. 24 player in the 2026 class and the No. 2 player from Texas. He stands at 6-foot-5 and took a visit to Baylor back on Sept. 18.
Who is Goosby
In a recent interview with Rivals, Goosby described his game.
“I’m an overall scorer. I can facilitate, create for other players, and I like getting my teammates involved. I’m talking more on the court, getting my teammates where they need to be, just communicating in general.”
He also said he is looking for a school that communicates well. He wants to play for a coach who continues to reach out and touches base with him. Being in Texas, it would seem both Texas and Baylor would keep in touch the most. Scott Drew has become one of the best recruiters in the country, usually landing a five-star in every class.
Here is 247Sports' scouting report on Goosby:
There aren’t many players, or certainly guards, in the country who can match the sheer tools of Austin Goosby. He has very good backcourt size at 6-foot-5, long arms with a 6-foot-9 wingspan, and big hands. He’s a bouncy vertical athlete, a lay-up maker with his dominant right hand, has soft natural hands, and touch. His best attribute though may be his feel for the game. He cuts well, passes well, and instinctively knows how to play in ways that allow him to make quick and efficient decisions with the basketball.
While he’s established himself as one of the best perimeter players in the country, there’s still plenty of room for development. While he has soft natural touch, he could be a more consistent shooter. He made just 25% of his 3pt attempts in EYBL play and has a bit of an elongated release, particularly off the dribble, as he tends to both twist and fade. He also tends to be a bit upright off the dribble and fairly right hand dominant, particularly as a finisher. Defensively, he has terrific playmaking metrics (1.6 steals & 1.3 blocks), but a high center of gravity and narrow base in his lower body that leads to some questions about how he’ll handle contact at the next level.
While Goosby will undoubtedly have to get stronger, his ability to play both on and off the ball, quickly read the game, and keep the ball moving once the dominoes have started falling should allow him to make an immediate contribution right away as a freshman. In short, he has a very high floor. If he gets more dynamic with his self-creation or consistent with his shot-making, then there could be star type outcomes that become possible as well.
