ESPN ranks all 136 FBS teams by tiers: 'The Big 12 is the new ACC Coastal'
College football Saturdays are just a few weeks away, and the Baylor Bears will kick things off on Friday, August 29 at home against Auburn. The Bears are expected to compete for a Big 12 Championship in 2025, but with so much parity in the conference -- it's anyone's guess on who might win it.
On Thursday, ESPN ranked all 136 FBS teams into tiers. The first Big 12 team mentioned was Arizona State in Tier 4 named 'Last year's playoff surprises'. Then in Tier 5, Texas Tech and Utah were mentioned as 'So hot right now' teams.
Where is Baylor?
You have to go down one more tier, to Tier 6, to find the Baylor Bears, along with three other Big 12 teams. Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas State, and TCU are all labeled as 'The Big 12 is the new ACC Coastal' by ESPN.
"Ever play credit card roulette? When the bill comes at a restaurant, everyone at the table puts their credit card into a hat, then the server picks one at random to pay the entire bill. That's effectively how the Big 12 is looking right now. (In this analogy, though, Texas Tech should probably be picking up any checks.) Look at the betting markets and every team in the conference is projected to win between 5.5 and 8.5 games this season. So, throw the names into a hat and pull one out. You're as likely to get it right as we are."
In this theory, ESPN believes Arizona State, Utah, and Texas Tech are the top three teams in the Big 12, and then it's anyone's race for the No. 4 spot.
According to Joel Klatt, he thinks Baylor has the best QB-RB duo in the Big 12 and he has the Bears ranked in his preseason top-25. If Baylor's offense connects like it has the potential to, and the Bears' defense can play some pass defense -- Baylor has a real chance to win the Big 12.
- Enjoy more Baylor Bears coverage on Baylor Bears On SI -
More News:
Baylor football receives late commitment to fortify the defensive line
One Baylor Bear makes Sporting News' 2025 preseason All-American team headlined by Texas' Arch Manning
Baylor football to compete against several 'freaks list' players from Auburn, Cincinnati, and ASU in 2025
Baylor commit shines among Texas elite in 2026 class
The Athletic snubs Baylor QB from Heisman contention
For additional coverage of Baylor University Athletics
Follow us on Facebook: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on X/Twitter:@BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on Instagram: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Subscribe to us on Youtube: @BaylorBearsOnSI