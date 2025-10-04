How to watch Kansas State vs. Baylor football
The Baylor Bears are set to face off against the Kansas State Wildcats this Saturday, with Baylor welcoming the Wildcats into Texas, hoping to start to separate themselves into a serious contender in the Big 12, as team work their way into the heart of conference play. Since their narrow Week 0 loss to conference leader Iowa State, the Wildcats have floundered, barely beating FCS opponent North Dakota, and dropping two games to Arizona.
While the Bears weren't particularly dominant over Oklahoma State in their 45-27 win last Saturday in Stillwater, at this point of the year all conference wins are worth their weight in gold, and this should be a good way for the Bears to work into some of their tougher Big 12 game down the home stretch of the season. Ranked coming into the season, Kansas State has stumbled to a 2-3 start and has significant work to do if it wants to meet its 9-win threshold that has become synonymous with Chris Kleiman's program in recent years.
Even with one of the most dynamic dual-threat quarterbacks in the country, Kansas State's offense has been up and down, coming in 80th in FBS, averaging only 23 points, and outside the top 100 at 175 passing yards per game. Even with Kleiman's comments earlier this week, this Bears defense will have a tall task ahead of them in containing Avery Johnson and Jayce Brown, despite what the numbers say.
Ultimately, if Baylor is the team fans thought they were in June and July, these are the type of games that will showcase that. Move to 4-2, and you begin to breathe a little easier as you work down the home stretch of the regular season, you prove you can be a team with relatively equal talent, and you begin to ease some of the concerns around that concerning home record. Lose this, and you fall risk to the "pretender" label, and the goals you had preseason require you to be nearly perfect the rest of the way. Most of our staff believes Baylor wins a hard-fought game, but regardless, check out below where you can tune in and watch.
Here's when and where you can watch Baylor host Kansas State today:
Date: October 4th, 2025
Time: 11 a.m. CT
Location: Waco, Texas
Venue: McLane Stadium
TV Channel: [Not available]
Streaming: ESPN+
