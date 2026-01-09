Ranking the biggest losses for Baylor football in the transfer portal

The NCAA Football transfer portal opened on January 2nd and the past week has been nonstop craziness as there are currently 2,603 players in the portal (as of 1/8). The Baylor Bears, despite retaining head coach Dave Aranda, have been one of the hardest hit programs with attrition as 30 players from the 2025 roster have entered the portal.

We condensed this article into ranking the top 23 players who are leaving from the most significant loss to the least.

#1 – Keaton Thomas (Linebacker – Transferring to Ole Miss)

Chris Jones-Imagn Images

It was an easy choice to go Thomas, after he led the team with 105 tackles in 2025. Combined with the tackles, the redshirt junior contributed seven tackles for loss and an interception. His loss will be felt deeply in 2026 with three other players at the position also jumping into the portal and Travion Barnes graduating.

#2 – Coleton Price (Offensive lineman – Transferring to Kentucky)

The best teams in football are strong at the line of scrimmage and losing a consistent piece in Price, who started 31 consecutive games, is a tough blow to any program. During the 2024 season, Price had a pass block PFF grade of 66.3 and 69.1 in run blocking. With multiple players at the position leaving via the portal, it will be difficult to replace Price.

#3 – DJ Coleman (Safety – Transferring to Florida)

The junior paired with Devyn Bobby to form a consistent duo in the secondary. Coleman finished 2025 with 46 tackles, 3 pass breakups and two interceptions. With major attrition at safety, Coleman is a big loss due to his experience.

#4 – Emar’rion Winston (Outside Linebacker – Undecided)

Winston led the Bears with three sacks in 2025 and added 5.5 tackles for loss. His pass rushing prowess is a highly sought after skill and he will be difficult to replace in 2026. Winston is still undecided, so there is a chance he could come back to Baylor.

#5 Bryson Washington (Running Back – Undecided)

Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Running back is viewed as a position that can be easily replaced but Washington was the clear #1 in the backfield in 2025 with 808 rushing yards, six touchdowns and 5.1 yards per carry. The depth chart behind Washington is young and he set program records as a freshman in 2024. Similar to the previous four players on this list, Washington will be difficult to replace in 2026.

#6 Kamauryn Morgan (Outside Linebacker – Undecided)

Morgan was one of the highest-rated recruits in the 2025 class for Baylor and it’s quite a surprise to see him enter the portal after one season. Things were lining up for Morgan to be #1 edge rusher in 2026 for Baylor after finishing with six tackles in 2025.

#7 Ke’Breion Winston (Linebacker – Undecided)

Winston, another freshman, surprisingly entered the portal despite being lined up for major playing time in 2026. He only played in four games (two tackles) in 2025 and the major attrition at the linebacker position is a big negative.

#8 - Sean Thompkins (Offensive Lineman – Transferring to North Carolina)

A redshirt sophomore from Georgia, Thompkins saw a healthy number of snaps across 10 games in 2025. With multiple linemen entering the portal, Thompkins returning was much needed and is now another big body to replace.

#9 – Colton Thomasson (Offensive Lineman – UNLV)

Thomasson, like Thompkins, saw a healthy number of snaps in 2025 across 11 games. Thomasson seemed primed for a starting role in 2026, so Aranda and the staff will have their work cut out for them on the line of scrimmage.

#10 – Carl Williams IV (Safety – Undecided)

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The hits keep coming for the safety position and even with Williams only getting action in one game -- due to injury-- he was expected to take on a bigger role in 2026. Williams is still undecided, so he could come back to Baylor.

#11 – DK Kalu (Defensive Lineman – Transferring to Florida)

Kalu was a nice depth piece during the 2025 season and finished with 11 tackles and .5 tackles for loss. With a handful of players leaving for the portal or graduation at defensive line, Kalu had the chance to become a starter in 2026.

#12 – Caldra Williford (Cornerback – Undecided)

Williford came to Waco with high expectations after being a D2 All-American in 2024 but never panned out in 2025 with difficulty in coverage against Big 12 receivers. The junior finished with 16 tackles, five pass breakups and a tackle for loss.

#13 – Jeremy Evans (Linebacker – Undecided)

The first player to be rumored to be heading towards the portal. The fourth-year junior never found traction in 2025 and was buried on the depth chart. Evans finished the season with seven tackles and a quarterback hurry in 10 games.

#14 – Corey Kelly (Outside Linebacker – Undecided)

A third-year sophomore from League City, Texas, Kelly never stood out during his time in Waco as a reserve. Kelly appeared in seven games in 2025 and did not record any stats.

#15 – Ronnie Mageo (Defensive Lineman – Undecided)

Mageo is one of the most tenured d-linemen on the roster but just did not stand out as anything more than a depth piece. The fourth-year junior from Daphne, Alabama finished 2025 with two tackles in four games.

#16 – Phoenix Jackson (Linebacker – Transferring to Arkansas)

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jackson came out of the gate on a hot streak in 2025 with 11 tackles in the first two games before suffering a season-ending foot injury. He leaves Waco as a big what-if but it may be best to let go of senior that is blocking playing time from the younger players in 2026.

#17 – Kelsey Johnson (Tight End – Undecided)

It would have been difficult for anyone to beat out Mackey Award Finalist Michael Trigg and his production. Johnson was the #2 tight end and caught three passes for 33 yards in 2025. Johnson had the opportunity to take over the starting role in 2026 but the uncertainty around Aranda possibly chased off Johnson, who is heading into his final year of college.

#18 – Cameren Jenkins (Safety – Undecided)

Jenkins quickly found himself buried on the depth chart behind the productive duo of Bobby and Coleman. Across 10 games in 2025, Jenkins notched five tackles. With the multiple safeties leaving the program, Jenkins had a great opportunity to become a starter in 2026.

#19 – Samu Taumanupepe (Defensive lineman – Undecided)

Taumanupepe managed only two tackles in six games during the 2025 season. The third-year sophomore has the size to be a dominant man in the middle but never made his mark in Waco.

#20 – Wes Tucker (Offensive Lineman – Undecided)

Tucker never saw the field during his three years in Waco and may have been a casualty of being pushed out for incoming freshman.

#21 – Joseph Dodds (Running back – Undecided)

Dodds appeared in eight games but never got a carry as he sat behind Washington and true freshman Caden Knighten. Similar to Tucker, this may have been a case of being pushed out for incoming freshman and being the odd man out.

#22 Walker White (Quarterback – Undecided)

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

White came from Auburn having the chance to lock up the backup quarterback spot behind Sawyer Robertson but never could work his way past being the #3 QB. White will now be looking for his third college in three years.

#23 – KJ Makins (Cornerback – Undecided)

Makins made the jump from D2 to FBS and things just did not work out for the fifth-year senior as did not see the field in 2025.

