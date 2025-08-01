The Athletic names Baylor football's most important transfer portal addition for 2025
The Athletic recently named the most important transfer portal addition for every Power Four team. When it came to the Baylor Bears, there was one name that stood out among the rest. That's FIU transfer LB Travion Barnes.
The 6-foot, 243-pound linebacker was one of the top defenders in the country in 2024. Playing for FIU, Barnes finished fifth in the country recording 129 tackles. Earning 2024 Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year, Barnes averaged over 11 tackles per game.
Now with the Bears, Barnes will form a powerful duo with LB Keaton Thomas. In 2024, Thomas led Baylor's defense, racking up 114 tackles, seven TFLs, and 2.5 sacks. Thomas was one of the top defenders in the Big 12 last season, and now Baylor could have arguably the top duo in the conference.
Head coach Dave Aranda knows his offense could be on the best in the Big 12, but he will need his defense to step up and play well against some of the best scoring threats in college football. Adding a guy like Barnes will help stop some of the better running backs in the conference, and Barnes also has the ability to drop back in coverage to help the secondary.
- Enjoy more Baylor Bears coverage on Baylor Bears On SI -
More News:
Big 12 Football: Baylor vs. TCU for toughest schedule; Is BYU getting off easy?
Dave Aranda explains how Baylor football can soar to new heights in 2025
'They’ve Been Pushing Hard': Baylor Ramps Up Recruitment of 2027 DL
On3's JD PicKell picks Baylor over Texas A&M in Round 1 of CFP, predicts Playoff winner
Preseason Big 12 Power Rankings: Which teams are the real contenders in 2025?
For additional coverage of Baylor University Athletics
Follow us on Facebook: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on X/Twitter:@BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on Instagram: @BaylorBearsOnS
Subscribe to us on Youtube: @BaylorBearsOnSI